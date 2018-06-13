Clodd Signals the Arrival of a New Generation of Watch Designers with Affordable Timepieces for the Urban Millennial

Barcelona, Spain -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2018 --Clodd, the all new watch brand designed with the urban millennial in mind, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and a crowdfunding success story having already topped their initial raise goal in under a week.



Clodd is a watch brand created by and for millennials that provides versatility in a high-quality timepiece. A minimalistic urban inspired design to fit any daily situation and perhaps the best watch to be had under $100.



"Two years ago, I was searching for a quality watch and realized all high-quality watches were priced at over $250. The models I liked were too expensive and the affordable watches design and quality was not all what I expected," says founder Álvaro Pérez on the inspiration behind the project. "After deep research I found that by introducing digital advantages I could cut those prices significantly, offering even better quality at a fraction of the price of traditional brands. I sold everything I had at the time to start the first steps and get this project off the ground."



With a direct to consumer model, Clodd has cut out the middleman to offer premium watches at a fraction of the price. The result is a versatile design that can easily move from the class or the workplace to dinner and the nightlife beyond. The Skyline Series from Clodd is the first collection to launch, a versatile and minimalistic urban style inspired collection.



Clodd Watches utilize hardened mineral glass with anti-reflective coating, a 316L Stainless Steel Case, 316L Stainless Steel or 100% genuine leather straps in addition to 1L45 3 hands quartz movement by citizen. All of their watches boast high durability and are backed by a 24 month warranty. Early backers of the project will receive a certificate of authenticity and a limited numbered edition engraved timepiece.



"We were tired of having to pay more for those beautiful watches that we wanted to wear, so we decided to change it, we created Clodd in order to fill that gap and offer what we were looking for to the rest of the world; high-quality watches at a fair price, fitting perfectly fashion trends," adds Pérez.



Clodd is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: https://kck.st/2l45quW



About Clodd Watches

Clodd Watches is a digitally native vertical watch brand focused on developing the next generation of high-quality daily watches. Founded in 2016 by a 22 years young guy, Clodd is a watch brand created by and for millennials, focused on offering the highest quality, versatility and durability for the world's most important men fashion complement.



For more information on Clodd please visit https://cloddwatches.com.