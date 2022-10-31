Mountain View, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2022 --Clodura.AI is excited to announce the release of our awesome feature - the Org Chart! This game-changer revolutionizes the way companies can acquire potential leads saving time and boosting revenue. Clodura helps companies generate targeted sales-qualified leads by providing unlimited access to clean B2B prospect data of contacts and direct dials. With the release of Clodura's new Org Chart feature, the sales teams can accurately identify and target key decision-makers within an organization. The Org Chart feature enables the sales and marketing teams to create focused and effective sales and marketing campaigns. Knowing the prospect better inevitably results in closing deals faster and more effectively.



"Our customers have been asking for an org chart feature for some time now, and we're happy to finally be able to cater to their request," stated Kapil Khangaonkar, CEO and Founder of Clodura.AI. "We believe that this will be a valuable tool for our customers, helping them to better understand their prospect's organization. Today there is no tool available in the market which lets customers scan through an org chart without paying a hefty Annual contract. We want to make this feature accessible to every salesperson and company, even those on a monthly plan, with very minimum costs. The Org Chart feature makes it easy for the user to find and connect with the right people at a company, whether they're looking to buy or sell products."



And adds Shhrigovind Tiwari, Co-founder of Clodura.AI, "Org chart is a game changer in this space. With this release, we are going leaps and bounds ahead of our competitors and making this feature available even on a monthly plan. This will help our customers do a much better job on their ABM strategy."



Abhay Nawathey, CTO of Clodura.AI said, "I am super proud of our engineering team. There is literally no one in the market who has over 17M org charts ready and dynamically created. Our AI (Artificial Intelligence) is top-notch s and the results are extremely noteworthy. I am sure that the customers are going to love it."



About Clodura.AI

Clodura is an AI-powered lead generation platform. It empowers the sales team to generate highly targeted sales-qualified leads. Customers get unlimited access to clean B2B prospect data of more than 220 million contacts and 15 million companies. With more than 90 million direct dial numbers it gives the team the power to reach out to prospects faster. Clodura's actionable sales intelligence triggers and the automated sales cadence leverage the ability to book qualified meetings and grow revenue twice-fold. Winning sales teams around the world use Clodura to target their Total Addressable Market effectively and accelerate their sales.



Clodura provides a comprehensive calling feature that integrates with users' CRM and adds tasks and follow-ups. Tracking leads and strategizing the next step with actionable insights at one's disposal is seamlessly incorporated into Clodura's platform. Clodura.AI also provides 95% accuracy on emails and direct-dials whose database is frequently updated. Users can connect to their leads effortlessly within minutes thus saving endless time reaching the appropriate contacts. With Clodura, users get technographic information of companies that includes installing base intelligence for 15,000+ technologies allowing them to map customers' tech landscape to their offerings.



