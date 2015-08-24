Closed Distribution Center Liquidating Material Handling Equipment

Binghamton, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2015 --The closing of a distribution center is creating new opportunities for other companies. "The equipment in this facility is in great condition and can still help companies with a material handling need," explained John Geddes, Director of Sales for East Coast Storage Equipment Company (ECSE). He was referring to the deeply discounted material handling equipment for liquidation at a Kirkwood, NY facility. ECSE is overseeing the liquidation of the equipment.



The closed distribution center contains conveyors, mezzanines, pallet racking, horizontal carousels and pick modules. All items are at liquidation prices. "This is a great opportunity to save on material handling equipment in excellent condition," Geddes said.



The equipment list includes three pick modules, horizontal carousels, mezzanine structure (more than 36,000 sq ft) and pallet racking to handle the needs of most companies. These items are in like new condition with prices far below typical new product cost. A complete list including descriptions of equipment is available on the ECSE website (https://ecseco.com/liquidations/kirkwood-new-york).



Buyers have the option to pick up the equipment at the distribution center or have it shipped direct to a new facility. ECSE also offers services including design and installation to make equipment relocation seamless.



Dealers and end users are welcome. Equipment is available for inspection by appointment at the Kirkwood facility and online. The inventory liquidation at the Kirkwood facility will continue until all products are gone. "This is a great opportunity to save on quality warehouse equipment," Geddes said. "The equipment needs to go, so it is drastically discounted."



Contact John Geddes by phone 732-684-7890 or email (jgeddes@ecseco.com) for more information.



About East Coast Storage Equipment

East Coast Storage Equipment is a 21-year-old storage solutions company for warehouse and distribution center applications. In addition to serving as a distributor of used material handling and warehouse equipment, the family-owned company provides value added services that include:



- Consultation

- Facility layout and design

- Equipment installation

- Warehouse relocation

- Equipment liquidation



Visit the company's website, https://ecseco.com for more information.



Contacts:

East Cost Storage Equipment Co., Inc.

Equipment information: John Geddes, Director of Sales/Racking Specialist

T: 732-684-7890

E: jgeddes@ecseco.com

Media Contact: Paul Parisi, Director of Business Development

E: pparisi@ecseco.com