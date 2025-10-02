Valley Stream, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2025 --Real estate transactions in Queens, Long Island, Nassau County, Garden City, Hempstead, Hewlett, NY, and the surrounding areas are getting more complex, and the parties are looking for more ways to ensure that things go smoothly. This is why the closing attorneys from the Law Offices of Aaron I. Katsman, P.C. are being used more and more for all kinds of real estate transactions. Buying or selling property can often involve various compliance details, and working with a knowledgeable attorney will help to prevent running afoul of these issues. Many people are also trying to sell their properties themselves, and while they will save realtor fees this way, it is still a good idea to have a closing attorney help to draft and review the legal papers required for the sale. Contact them today to learn all about the services our closing attorneys can provide for the next real estate transaction.



With any real estate transaction, there are legal requirements that must be met. Ensuring that the legal boundaries of a property are known and disclosed, having a proper title search to ensure that there are no encumbrances to the property, and other issues can all stall or stop a real estate transaction. A closing attorney can also provide another pair of eyes to review a contract and ensure that all parties understand what is required from the contract.



There are several parties beyond just the buyer and seller that are a part of the real estate transaction. Any lender that is involved, a title company, any real estate agents, as well as any other party that needs to be part of the transaction all need to be coordinated, and your closing attorney will be in charge of getting everyone to the table for the final sign off of the transaction.



As a closing attorney, they will be the independent third party that keeps track of the funds needing to be transferred between parties. Moving the funds to pay off an existing loan, ensuring that the new lender gets the paperwork for the sale, any brokerage fees needing to be paid to the realtors involved on the buyer and/or seller side, and more. They will also be recording the sale with the appropriate people so that the deed is updated with the new owners.



Most people in Queens, Long Island, Nassau County, Garden City, Hempstead, Hewlett, NY, and the surrounding areas, if they had to take care of all of the things that a closing attorney takes care, would be hard pressed to do them all right and not forget something. A closing attorney from the Law Offices of Aaron I. Katsman, P.C. is a valuable member of any real estate team and will help clients to manage every aspect of the deal. Contact them today to have them as early as possible in the deal.



