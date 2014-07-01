Cloud Computing Market in Latin America 2014-2018 by Big Market Research

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2014 --Cloud computing is the application of computing assets that are delivered to clients with the assistance of internet. At the point when an organization moves to a cloud-based administration model it implies that the organization moves far from a conventional capital expenditure model to an operating expenditure model.



Cloud computing offers its services through three crucial models, to be specific SaaS, PaaS and IaaS. SaaS is a model through which programming applications, databases, or other information is made accessible to a client through the utilization of the web. IaaS is the prerequisite of computing infrastructures with the assistance of internet. PaaS is the delivery of a computing stage. Cloud computing is growing in Latin American locale with an impressive growth rate.



To Get More Information Visit At: http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/cloud-computing-in-latin-america-2014-2018-market



The report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of 26.1% during 2013-2018. The report gives deep-dive information of the current market situation and offers a foretaste of future opportunities. The report foretells the market by calculating income from 3 main sectors, namely SaaS, PaaS and IaaS.

For SaaS, the revenue is calculated from segments such as business intelligence, communication and collaboration, content, customer relationship management, human resources management, enterprise resource planning, project & portfolio management, and supply chain management.



For IaaS, the revenue is collected through IT infrastructure such as compute, storage and print.

In terms of PaaS, the revenue is generated through deployment of platforms for application development, business intelligence, database management systems and application infrastructure middleware.



The report gives detailed information of key vendors operational in the market. It gives a detailed analysis the market drivers and restraints.



Key Vendors

- Amazon Web Services, Inc

- Google Inc

- IBM Corp

- Microsoft Corp

- Rackspace Hosting, Inc

- salesforce.com, Inc

- Verizon Communications, Inc



Other Prominent Vendors

- America Movil

- Cisco Systems, Inc

- HP Co

- Oi

- Oracle Corp

- SAP AG

- Telefonica SA



Key Market Driver

- Growing applications of Cloud Solutions in SMEs



Key Market Challenges

- Cyber Security



Key Market Trend

- Increase in use by Telecommunications Companies



Browse Similar Reports



Data Center Rack Market in North America 2014-2018 http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/data-center-rack-in-north-america-2014-2018-market



IT Market in Brazil 2014-2018 http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/it-in-brazil-2014-2018-market



Global Premium Messaging Market http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/premium-messaging-market



Global Coaxial Cable Market http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/coaxial-cable-market



About Cloud computing

With the arsenal of different search reports, we help you here to look and buy research reports that will be helpful to you and your organization. Our research reports have the capability and authenticity to support your organization for growth and consistency.



With the window of opportunity getting open and shut at a speed of light, it has become very important to survive in the market and only the fittest and competent enough can do so. So, we try and provide with latest changes in the market that can suit your needs and help you take decision accordingly.



Contact Us

Sona Padman

5320 SW Macadam Avenue

Suite 100

Portland, OR 97239

United States.



Direct: 617-674-4143

Toll Free: 855-711-1555

Fax: 855-550-5975

Email: sales@bigmarketresearch.com

Blog: http://www.bigmarketresearch.blogspot.com/

Web: http://www.bigmarketresearch.com