Cloud Computing: VPB's New Battlefield

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2015 --Technological advances have transformed the way we live nowdays; be it working, socializing or spending our money, especially, there is a big opportunity for E-business. With the growth of internet and mobile phone users, E-commerce will be the main battlefield for customers and companies to deal with. A large number of e-commerce businesses development, which include the ability of logistics, marketing, and the ability for businesses to provide e-commerce solutions for suppliers as partners.



VPB LLC(USA) which is founded in 2009, has played a very important role in web-hosting industry, the company is expanding its business worldwide and has already established its fully-owned subsidiaries in Hong Kong. As a global web hosting provider, the company has established its self-operated data-centers in dozens of countries of America, Europe and Asia with its self-owned BGP Bandwidth and CDN network infrastructure, guaranteeing the superior comprehensive coverage.



"It's fair to say that the e-commerce industry has grown and developed in parallel with the internet. Given that the very basis of e-commerce relies on the internet, keeping up with modern advancements is essential. So what is everyone talking about at the moment is Cloud computing. Cloud computing is increasingly being considered as an valuable business investments, vital for success. Here are not just a few of the benefits it brings to the e-commerce industry" Said Alex, CEO of VPB LLC.



"We put our customers at first place. As the professional in web-hosting industry, we understand e-commerce, and we'll do everything we can to help them to create a reliable and stable platform. we have put a lot of efforts on developing cloud computing which will be the next generation of technology.This includes hiring advanced talents and continuing to invest in updating hardware and software to fit the hungry marketing. VPB LLC wants to stand out and play an important role in future's E-commerce" said Alex.



Also, Alex indicated that there are many technical bottlenecks need to be conquered for cloud computing. As a lot of benefits, it can bring to end users such as lower cost, and more effective.The change must be made sooner or later. Thus, all the Web-hosting companies have to make the choice, either stand out or eliminated by marketing.



About VPB LLC

VPB LLC based in Los Angeles CA (https://www.vpb.com) is a web hosting provider that specializes in dedicated server hosting, cloud server and its related products and services.The Company started its business as an agent of international IDC, specializing in providing dedicated server hosting, server rental and web designing. With a strong support by a powerful tech team and professional sales team, the company has grown rapidly over recent years and now is capable of offering various other associated services such as providing custom plans for enterprises,businesses and individual uses (SOHO) in the global market.