Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2016 --OnRamp, a leading high security and hybrid hosting provider with data center facilities in Texas and North Carolina, is pleased to announce that Toby Owen will join the company as Vice President of Product Development. Owen brings 18 years of experience in product development, hosting and cloud, information security and application architecture. In this role, Owen will lead the strategic vision and delivery execution of the full suite of secure hybrid hosting, colocation, private cloud and managed services.



"Toby is a thought leader in the cloud and hosting industries. The addition of Toby to OnRamp's senior management team is representative of the investments we are making to accelerate our leadership in the secure hybrid computing services required by our customers," stated Chief Executive Officer, Lucas Braun. "He brings a wealth of experience in successfully defining and delivering secure and compliant hosting solutions, hybrid hosting, big data and ecommerce solutions."



Owen joins OnRamp from Cogeco Peer 1 where he was Vice President of Product Management responsible for strategy, delivery and marketing for their entire product suite and launched their new cloud platform serving customers in three geographies. Owen also helped execute the merger of Peer 1 Hosting and Cogeco Data Services including rationalizing their combined product roadmaps as well as spearheading an Agile transformation across product management and software engineering. Prior to Cogeco Peer 1, Owen spent 5 years in Product Leadership roles at Rackspace. Most recently at Rackspace, Owen was Head of Product Strategy – International, where he was responsible for product strategy, launch and maintenance for all regions outside of the Americas including the launch of the Big Data business practice across the Europe and Asia. Prior to his international role, he led the product strategy and development roadmap for Hybrid Cloud Solutions in Rackspace's Americas region. In addition to his hosting industry experience, Owen was Associate Vice President at Wells Fargo Bank directing technology operations for Wells Fargo's internet banking systems.



"OnRamp's focus and specialization on customers with high data security and compliance needs really intrigued me. The complexities of regulatory frameworks and increasing security threats create a challenging opportunity to create next-generation services that simplify things for the customer while ensuring the highest levels of data protection. Also, the fact that OnRamp's growth is outpacing the industry made it a very attractive opportunity. I am eager to join the OnRamp team and help strengthen its leadership in secure hybrid computing."



About OnRamp

OnRamp provides computing infrastructure for companies that require high levels of security and availability. As an SSAE 16 / AICPA SOC 2 certified, PCI DSS certified, and HIPAA compliant company, OnRamp operates multiple enterprise class data centers to deploy hybrid solutions built on cloud-delivered computing capacity, managed hosting and colocation services. OnRamp specializes in working with companies to ensure compliance in the healthcare, financial services and other industries with high security needs, helping them meet the rigorous compliance requirements associated with HIPAA, PCI, SOX, FISMA and FERPA.



