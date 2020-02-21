Cloud Infrastructure Careers in the USA from Glocomms Are Redefining the Process of Recruitment and Making Teambuilding a Priority

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2020 --The market for cloud computing is expanding exponentially with new technology and services being added all the time. Glocomms recognises the need for exceptional talent to support this growth and is working to redefine the process of recruitment to ensure that the most creative and forward thinking individuals find their place with businesses where these skills are in demand. The firm works with organisations and candidates across the USA, from Boston to Dallas and Chicago, New York to San Francisco, helping to make quality teambuilding a priority for every enterprise today.



Cloud infrastructure careers in the USA are booming. This is a market that shows no signs of slowing down, as more businesses choose to integrate the cloud into operations and there is an increasing demand for ever more versatile and innovative solutions. Some of the most required skills in this sector are Java, Amazon Web Services (AWS), DevOps, Docker, Linux, Software Development and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). Across the board cloud computing is becoming a priority for industry, both for the companies developing this technology and for those who take it up. For example, Amazon Web Services (AWS) was responsible for 13% of Amazon's overall revenue of quarterly revenue as of 2019. Such is the demand for cloud computing that this year the market is forecast to reach a value of $411billion.



For those seeking to nurture cloud infrastructure careers in the USA there are many opportunities all across the country, including in key cities such as San Francisco, New York, Dallas, Boston and Chicago. In fact, according to Forbes, there are 50,248 cloud computing positions currently available making this an incredibly smart move for those with the skills and talent to pursue a career in the industry. "Glocomms helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Director at Glocomms. "We work to provide quality cloud infrastructure careers in the USA and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Glocomms is a recruitment specialist for the tech sector with considerable experience and expertise in cloud infrastructure careers. The firm sits at the centre of well established networks of organisations offering a broad selection of cloud infrastructure roles, from network engineer to sales manager. Since it was first established in 2013, Glocomms has been able to develop connections with some of the best and brightest talent in the industry, enabling it to connect great minds to the locations where they will best thrive. Given the crucial nature of building great teams to the future of cloud infrastructure, this kind of innovative recruitment approach is only likely to become more important.



