Cloud Infrastructure Careers USA - Glo Comms Solves the Number One Challenge – Talent

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2020 --In an innovative sector like IT and tech the businesses that thrive are those willing to reimagine traditional systems and disrupt legacy processes. Leading specialist recruiter Glo Comms USA works with organisations and talent across the country in New York and San Francisco, as well as Chicago, Boston and Dallas, evolving new ways to make the connections that drive the industry forward.



Cloud computing has become the new normal. Businesses, large and small, now recognise the importance of integrating cloud infrastructure into operational infrastructure and the benefits that this can bring. Data volumes are expanding - the International Data Corporation (IDC) estimates data volumes will grow to 175 zettabytes (175 trillion gigabytes) globally by 2025 – and cloud computing has a key role to play in enabling businesses to optimise and organise for progress.



As a result, prospects for cloud infrastructure careers in the USA are increasing exponentially. In fact, there are currently more than 50,000 cloud computing roles available across the country, including in major tech hubs such as New York and San Francisco, Dallas Chicago and Boston. The opportunities for breaking new ground in what is already an incredibly innovative field increase by the day. "Glo Comms helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Glo Comms. "We work to provide quality cloud infrastructure jobs in the USA and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Specialist recruiter Glo Comms has worked with the brightest minds and most forward thinking businesses since the team was first established in 2013. The firm has identified some of the most in-demand skills in cloud computing today to be Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software Development, Linux and Java, as well as Amazon Web Services (AWS). Glo Comms USA is changing the way that businesses recruit and candidates are able to connect with employers who share the same vision of innovation and growth, making mutually beneficial connections that could also change the face of the cloud computing industry as we know it today.



There are roles all over America in cloud infrastructure. Innovative start-ups need versatile all-rounders and some of the biggest names in technology are looking to innovative and disrupt across this new horizon. Cloud and infrastructure services have the potential to change much about the way we interact with data, and with each other, in the years to come and so recruitment in this area of technology is vibrant. With the right specialist support, both businesses looking to make smart hiring choices and individuals keen to define a career can connect in ways that benefit everyone, as well as the broader industry as a whole.



