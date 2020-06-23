Cloud Infrastructure Careers USA - Global Market Forecast to Increase Significantly Year on Year

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2020 --Cloud computing as an industry has gone into overdrive as businesses all over the world have sought new, more flexible ways to function during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even before this, cloud infrastructure careers across the USA were a burgeoning area, with the global market forecast to increase significantly year on year. Glocomms USA works with candidates and businesses in locations nationwide, from Dallas and Chicago to Boston, New York and San Francisco, securing the connections that can help create new careers and give organisations a talent boost.



The cloud is an important and lucrative part of the IT sector and as a result is increasingly becoming a priority for businesses. There are many examples of the way in which the cloud has been transformative for businesses engaging fully with it - Amazon Web Services (AWS), for example, amounted to 13% of total Amazon quarterly revenue in 2019. This resources boost is something that many organisations can achieve with the right team – cloud infrastructure makes savings for businesses that can be reinvested back into operations. In fact, 70% of enterprises are able to do this, pouring these freed-up resources into areas such as talent acquisition and product innovation.



There are opportunities to establish and grow cloud infrastructure careers across the USA, especially in major cities such as Dallas and Boston, Chicago, Dallas, New York and San Francisco. Glocomms USA handles roles across the spectrum of careers with particular emphasis on those requiring skills such as software development, Java, Linux, Amazon Web Services (AWS), DevOps and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), which are currently in high demand. The team has been working in this sector since 2013 and has evolved alongside the IT industry in the USA. As a result, Glocomms USA specialist consultants have a great deal of insight into the cloud computing space, how it has developed and where it could potentially go next.



The focus on people and quality hires is something that Glocomms USA values internally too. The firm invests in best-in-class training for consultants as well as the latest recruitment technology for use within the business. It is able to provide not just support across the entire recruitment process but additional services too, such as keeping the community of Glocomms USA clients and candidates up to date with changes that are likely to shape the future of work and affect the hiring process, from COVID-19 to the latest tech.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Glocomms commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, Glocomms remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent to the technology sector. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across the US with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



About Glocomms USA

Glocomms USA supports organisations across America looking to secure key talent to help build the workforce of the future. The firm was established in 2013 and has extensive industry and candidate connections and a deep well of expertise in the specialist recruitment market.