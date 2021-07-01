Cloud Intelligent Management

Zhongshan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2021 --On June 8, 2021, Transtek held a kick-off meeting for the ERP project to promote the establishment of a business ecosystem based on multi-partner collaboration. In order to achieve the business strategy of Transtek——products + services. There are 5 key strategies proposed at this meeting:



1.Organize the business system

2.Achieve integrated business

3.Improve the accuracy of financial accounting & cost control

4.Develop the effective business decision ability

5.Form the continuous business management ability



Boosting the digital transformation of Transtek business management and ensuring its high-speed and steady development. This kick-off meeting comprehensively planned the digital construction of Transtek's future business.



Transtek established in 2002, which has been concentrating on telehealth management. They are focus on providing customers with solutions of health IoT & telehealth management for sports health & chronic management field. Nowadays, Transtek own the most comprehensive product line of multi-dimensional sign monitoring in the IoT field. The products include cellular blood pressure monitor, smart weight scale and blood glucose meter. Smart wearable products include fitness trackers, smart watches, TWS earphones, etc. In addition, Transtek actively develops remote patient monitoring and works with professional organizations, such as medical care, insurance, healthcare products, and health management.



Transtek is the leading brand of RPM devices in China. Relying on its unique advantages in innovative research and development capabilities and application technology, Transtek has established stable cooperative relations with many world-class telehealth management industry giants. The total annual sales of smart health products exceed 10 million. According to customs statistics in 2019, the total export volume of Transtek electronic products ranks second in China, and the export volume of blood pressure monitors ranks third in China. Their products are widely sold to more than 50 countries and regions.



Transtek has the in-depth deployment of remote patient monitoring (RPM), focusing on the field of chronic disease management, and providing customers with a total RPM solution integrating smart health hardware + SaaS + medical services. Transtek deeply integrates health IoT, AI data, medical care, and cooperates with medical experts to produce a wealth of evidence-based medicine research results. Created intelligent health modules through research, such as software & hardware integrated remote monitoring, aerobic health plans, disease risk assessment systems, etc. It further enhances Transtek's core capabilities in the medical & healthcare field. At the same time, it cooperates with well-known medical institutions like Shenzhen Luohu Hospital Group to establish a chronic disease management base, which benefits thousands of households.



About Transtek

Transtek is vastly invested in research & development which focuses on technology innovation to further advance our competitive edge. Transtek has been integrating resources and creating a "Concept-to-Volume" platform. It's a platform designed to provide quality design, solution, and manufacturing services to top-notched brands worldwide for medical and healthcare technology products.



R&D Ability

With 5 research labs and more than 400 research staff, Transtek vastly invests in research & development and uses technology and product innovation to further advance our competitive edge.



Service Ability

Transtek has been integrated resources and created a "Concept-to-Volume" platform. The platform is designed to offer quality design, solution and manufacturing service to clients.



Manufacturing Ability

Transtek is a top-ranked OEM/ODM/JDM manufacturer and well known for its quality and design that it is titled World No.1 Weighing Scale Manufacturer and China No.2 Wearables in 2017.



Investor Relations

Transtek is a public company that has a market cap of $700 million, it's stock (code: 300562.sz) has been listed on the GEM of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2016 also done well so far.