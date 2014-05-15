Cloud-IQ Offers Free Cart Recovery Solution with Their cartAnalyser

Shoreditch, London -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2014 --Cloud-IQ, a cart abandonment specialist, is delighted to announce that they are offering a solution for retailers who are suffering from a high cart abandonment rate, and it’s free of charge. The company introduces cartAnalyser which will help retailers monitor and benchmark important shopping data on their customers. The online analytical dashboard records and captures real time data, such as personal information and shopping behavior, so that retailers can draw accurate reports for their analysis. The dashboard allows the retailers to get detailed insights on how much cart abandonment is costing them and how much revenue they could recover every month by reducing their cart abandonment rate. In connection to the announcement, the company also released a video that highlights the important points about the cartAnalyser technology. According to the video, as much as 75% of all online salesare abandoned before purchase, yet this analysis technology can help retailers recover 20% of the abandoned sales and increase customer turnover by 5%.



Interested retailers can sign up for free. As soon as they are registered, they can start collecting abandonment data and use the dashboard to calculate potential revenue losses and gains. The company stated that all calculations are 90% accurate, which is one of the best accuracy rates available. The free audit provides real time analytics to help retailers understand sales trends and determine the “pinch points” in the transaction. These are the moments when the cart is abandoned which are recalculated for their potential profit. Clients are then free to upgrade the service to a cartRecovery account for more features and personalized re-marketing campaigns.



Aside from web traffic, a major issue among online retailers is cart abandonment. Cart recovery solutions can help in reducing cart abandonment using different remarketing schemes. Cloud-IQ wants to help retailers get the most out of their businesses by providing solutions that help in determining and reducing cart abandonment. Visit cloud-iq.co.uk/cartaudit-temp for more details about their services.



About Cloud-IQ

Cloud-IQ specializes in cart recovery solutions. The company provides different ecommerce services such as analytics and remarketing. The company is located at 35 Kingsland Rd, Shoreditch, London, E2 8AA, United Kingdom. Their number is +44 (0)845 498 9426 and email address is uk@cloud-iq.com.