Cloud IQ Provides Solution to Cart Abandonment with Their Free Online Dashboard CartAudit

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2014 --Cloud IQ is delighted to share the good news to online retailers who are looking for ways to increase their revenues. The company introduces cartAudit, a free online platform designed to reduce cart abandonment and increase online sales. The online dashboard collects cart abandonment data to analyze potential revenue, determine pinch points and benchmark online sales funnel. ROI and value of potential sales are calculated with 90% accuracy. Retailers will be able to track their cart abandonment rate with high accuracy and look for immediate solutions. Aside from the dashboard, the company also provides online assistance and solutions to help a retailer win back abandoned sales. To help them understand how the system works, the company provided a video on their website which explains the cart recovery process. The company captures contact information from the abandoned cart to communicate with the shopper and remind them of their unfinished purchase. According to their report, abandoned sales are 10 times more likely to convert than other site visitors. Retailers can also upgrade their analyzer to a cartRecovery account and enjoy additional cart recovery services from Cloud IQ.



Cart abandonment is a significant issue in ecommerce. Online retailers are losing thousands in revenues because shoppers abandon their carts midway the process. There are many factors that influence a shopper to abandon his cart. Hidden charges, online distractions and unclear instructions are few of the factors that can lead to cart abandonment. The company posted on their website some important facts to consider regarding cart abandonment. 75% of all online sales are abandoned before purchase. With the cartAudit, the company stated that they can increase customer turnover by an average of 5% and help recover 20% of abandoned sales.



Cloud IQ invites online retailers to visit their website to learn more about cart abandonment and what they can do about it. For more info, please visit http://www.cloud-iq.co.uk/cartaudit-temp.



About Cloud IQ

Cloud IQ is an ecommerce solutions provider specializing on cart abandonment. The company is located at 35 Kingsland Rd, Shoreditch, London, E2 8AA, United Kingdom. Their number is +44 (0)845 498 9426 and email address is uk@cloud-iq.com.