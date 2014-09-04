Cloud Storage Service of PUB HTML5 Flipbook Software Has Been Upgraded to Be More Powerful

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2014 --Publishing digital content online and collaborating with the audience has now become a lot easier and efficient for the users of HTML5 flipbook software introduced by PUB HTML5. Users can now convert PDF files into the digital format using the PUB HTML5 flipbook software and can upload it on the cloud to share it with the targeted audience.



According to the spokesperson of PUB HTML5, they are offering a simple Cloud Storage Service with several powerful features that will make the online page flip magazines sharing a breeze. Powered by Amazon S3, the new storage provides a safe and efficient platform of hosting and publishing content online. It provides CDN-based delivery with the multiple CDN support such as Amazon CloudFront, Akmai and others. The well-defined and secure backup policy brings the peace of mind for the users uploading their data on the cloud.



The new features for content sharing have also been added, such as interactive widgets and social sharing buttons. Users can now share their content straight from the cloud storage system. They can also be able to publish content on YouTube using the YouTube widget. There are built-in wizards that quickly connect to the web services.



The spokesperson maintains that they have added more security features to make it the safest HTML5 Digital Publishing Platform for the worldwide users. Users can define the security level to grant a remote access to the content available online in the cloud. The best part is that besides adding new security features and benefits, the online upload service is free for all. However, they maintain friendly and affordable pricing plans as well for users who want logo branding, YouTube embedding and other features. They have different types of plans and one can choose a plan that is more suitable to their digital content publishing needs. For plans and pricings, one can visit the website http://pubhtml5.com/cloud.php/. One can also check out the Must Haves for Creating Rich-layout Page Flip Publications to learn more about online publishing service.



About PUB HTML5

PUB HTML5 is one of the leading technology providers of HTML5 digital publishing software solutions. The Hong Kong based company offers digital publishing software that allows users to convert any printed material into a unique digital publication. The company’s innovative desktop publishing software allows to deliver digital content via the web, tablets, mobile devices, and social media channels. The software can be used to publish online magazines, product catalogs, newspapers, business brochures, newsletters, corporate reports, annual reports, e-books, event flyers, or any other type of multi-page digital content.