CloudMGR Launches Two New Services to Deliver More Benefits for AWS Partners & Next Gen Managed Service Providers

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2016 --Cloud Manager Inc. The San Francisco and Brisbane, Australia-based Company, which enables Managed Service Providers, the ability to sell, provision and support Amazon Solutions with new Billing & Cost Management Tools has now launched two new services. The new services include AWS Billing and AWS Cost Management, taking cloud management to the next level.



Next-Gen MSPs represent a new breed of managed service providers. The Next-Gen MSP has arisen largely from the paradigm shift caused by the emergence of hyper-scale public cloud. Next-Gen MSPs take a cloud-first approach and successfully integrate Software-as-a-Service and DevOps as key components of their managed service business models. Managed Service Providers (MSP) are also evolving and helping businesses achieve more with the help of CloudMGR.



CloudMGR is always increasing the quality of their service and introducing new services to simplify AWS Cloud management and assist AWS Cost Optimization. The AWS Billing service allows the partner to manage the Cloud billing relationship with the customer.



Craig Deveson Founder & CEO said: "Our powerful price book engine allows over 54 different rules to manage margin allocation for the service. Partners can offer new billing functionality and Cloud Cost Management services some by leveraging the CloudMGR toolset."



The AWS Cost Management service is provided to customers who receive the bill directory from AWS and allows them to provided cost consulting to help run their business. The partner is also able to offer CloudMGR to the customer to help the routine management and visibility.



CloudMGR is offering partners the opportunity to use their service as a white label version. The solution works either with AWS Direct Billing or with AWS Distribution partners billing services.



About CloudMGR

Cloud Manager Inc. (http://www.cloudmgr.com/), with offices in San Francisco, Boston and Brisbane Australia, is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, AWS SaaS Partner, AWS Test Drive Partner and AWS Recommended Technology partner for MSP's The company today has extended its commitment by making AWS easier to use and offering more integrations so companies can begin to capitalize on cloud computing.



AWS Annual revenue is around $10 Billion. The company has around 2500 certified partners



AWS talks about a 4-5x services opportunity per dollar of AWS revenue.



This is significantly higher Microsoft Cloud Partners for example where the bundled revenue is similar (Azure, Office365, Server Licensing) but the number of partners is 2-3 x greater.



Gartner will be launching a new "Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers, Global" in 2016.



