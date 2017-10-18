Cloudwalks Is All Geared Up for the Launch of Quickbooks 2018

Greenbrooke, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2017 --Cloudwalks, one of the most trusted and leading providers of cloud-based accounting has already geared up for the launch of Quickbooks 2018 which will be releasing at the end of September. Although the launch date hasn't been confirmed yet and there is no any update on the website of Intuit also but looking at the previous launch dates, it can be expected to arrive on the market in the 3rd week of September.



With the launch date coming closer, Cloudwalks has already upgraded its data center which is based in Dallas, Texas so that our clients can make the best of the latest version. In addition to the upgradation of the data center and other infrastructure, Cloudwalks will also be providing automatic upgrades for their old users on request and for the new users; Quickbook 2018 will be available as soon as it comes into the market.



While talking about the launch of the latest version, Pro advisor of Cloludwalks said 'There are lots of expectations from the latest version of QB and the predictions for upgrades and improvements, has already begun. With the release date coming closer, we have upgraded our database to provide the best experience of Quickbook 2018, so that our clients can make the best use of it'. He further added 'Cloud-based accounting through CW is the new normal for many enterprises and all the businesses which are shifting to cloud are noticing a big impact on the effectiveness and efficiency of their businesses'.



The new version has many new and improved features which are supposed to fulfill the expectations of most of the customers. So let's look at the various features of the new pre-release version which will be available in all the editions.



- Up to three monitor support- This new feature will allow users to work on multiple monitors with much more ease. The maximum number of monitor support allowed is 3.



- Improvement in inventory report- The limitation of modifications like not being able to add any column or change filter in some of the inventory reports has been removed now.



- Availability of search option in the chart of accounts- This new feature will be very much helpful for those people who work with a lot of accounts. Now you can easily search for an account in the chart of account.



- New shortcuts- There are also some new keyboard shortcuts for copying and pasting lines in the transactions.



- Easy switch on the basis of financial reports- This new feature will allow you to easily switch between cash and Accrual.



Other than the above-mentioned features and improvements, there are various upgradations in the security features also. For example, the working of the webmail account with Quickbooks has been changed by using a more secure integration. Other than this, Quickbook will be no longer supported on the older versions of Internet Explorer. To avail all the functions of 2018 version, you must have Internet Explorer 11.



About Cloudwalks

CW is one of the most trusted and leading third-party providers of cloud-based accounting. With an experience of more than 5 years and a long list of satisfied clients across the globe, they have been providing various hosting services for applications like Quickbook, Drake, Sage 50 ATX, Lacerte, ProSeries, and Quicken. They provide hosting for various versions of Quickbooks hosting ranging from 2008 to 2017.



With its data center based in Dallas Texas, CW is specialized in providing quick, secure and reliable cloud-based services. With up to date hosting solutions and 24 /7 customer support, CW has been delivering quality service to its client from very long.