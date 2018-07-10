Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2018 --CLPS Incorporation (the "Company" or Nasdaq: CLPS), a leading information technology consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance and financial sectors in China and globally, yesterday announced that it has reached an agreement with GloBird Energy Pty. Ltd. ("GloBird Energy"), a competitive cost energy provider in Australia, to establish a QR Code based billing service using the Q-Bill product to facilitate utility payments.



In an effort to provide an efficient cash free payment system, CLPS and SuperPay, a widely used cross border payment brand in Australia, jointly launched Q-Bill, a QR-Code based payment system. The Company, through its consolidated subsidiary, CLPS Technology (Australia) Pty. Ltd., signed a service agreement with GloBird Energy dated June 13, 2018, pursuant to which the Company will use Q-Bill to provide a QR Code billing for utility payments to GloBird Energy. Q-Bill will generate QR Codes for GloBird clients which can be scanned for mobile payments through widely adopted platforms, including Alipay and WeChat Pay. GloBird will be able to review and download the transaction data from a web portal.



Mr. Raymond Lin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CLPS Incorporation, commented: "In recent years China has become a global leader implementing "cash-free" payment systems. CLPS brings its long history of expertise in payment systems to Australia as we offer an attractive alternative to cash payments with Q-Bill. This innovative product is attractive to GloBird Energy's customers, as they can now leave their wallets behind and easily pay their utility bills with their phone, while GloBird Energy benefits from convenient access to transaction history."



Mr. Lin concluded: "We are excited to see further adoption of Q-Bill as CLPS continues to offer solutions that are practical, efficient, and features cutting edge technology."



About CLPS Incorporation

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, CLPS Incorporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq:CLPS) is a global leading information technology ("IT"), consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance and financial sectors. The Company serves as an IT solutions provider to a growing network of clients in the global financial industry, including large financial institutions in the US, Europe, Australia and Hong Kong and their PRC-based IT centers. The Company maintains eleven delivery and/or research & development centers to serve different customers in various geographic locations. Mainland China centers are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. The remaining four global centers are located in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Australia.



For further information regarding the Company, please visit: http://ir.clpsglobal.com/.



About GloBird Energy Pty. Ltd.

Established in 2014, headquartered in Mitcham, Australia, GloBird Energy Pty. Ltd. is a budget electricity company offering Victorian energy users more choice and better value. GloBird Energy Pty. Ltd. tailors its energy solutions to the needs of both the residential and commercial sectors. Compare electricity plans and save big on your next bill.



For further information regarding the GloBird Energy Pty. Ltd., please visit: https://www.globirdenergy.com.au/.



Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, among others, commercial viability and proliferation of the mobile payment technologies in Australia and cross-border transactions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, among other factors. . Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.



