Club Drone Reviews Launches a Free Comprehensive Drone's Review Platform

Sacramento, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2016 --Club Drone Reviews, a new, comprehensive online platform for helping people navigate drone purchases, this week officially opened for business. Designed to mitigate the time and frustration that goes into identifying which drone make/model is suitable for a specific project, Club Drone Reviews provides a wealth of drone knowledge, as well as reviews for making informed drone purchases on the website.



"Drones are the videography method of the future," said Anthony Edwards, Founder and Owner of Club Drone Reviews. "Since they're fairly new today, little information and reviews surround the various drone companies and models. Our site aims to be a comprehensive platform for getting all the information, resources, and access to drones in just one place."



Club Drone Reviews' number one priority is helping customers select a drone that is perfect for them. Currently on the site, they have 3DR Solo Drone Reviews, DJI Phantom 3 Drone Reviews, and Solo/Phantom 3 Comparison Reviews to help buyers perfectly identify which of these most popular drones they want to purchase.



Additionally, the site has Drone Accessories Reviews, currently listing 3DR Solo Gimbal Reviews and GoPro HERO4 Camera Reviews.



"We plan to add all the top selling drone models and versions reviews to our platform," said Edwards. "We also focus on drone accessories, so consumers are able to get the full picture after visiting our site. Don't make a drone purchase blindsided without proper guidance and research. Spread the word, and harness the accessible information on our website for drone purchases today."



Club Drone Reviews will keep their information in-line with major drone manufacturers, alterations, and developments. Committed to servicing everyday people who are all too commonly victims of marketing scams, Club Drone Reviews will objectively provide information consumers need to make informed drone purchases.



For more information, visit: http://clubdronereviews.com/.



About Club Drone Reviews

Club Drone Reviews provides important information on drone products, helping people to choose quality drones at the best prices. The drone site provides readers with all the latest drone reviews.



Media Contact

Contact: info@clubdronereviews