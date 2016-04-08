Club Risqué Celebrates 19 Years with 3 Anniversary Parties

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2016 --Club Risqué, Delaware Valley's premier gentlemen's club, is celebrating their 19 year anniversary with parties at all three of their strip club locations. For 19 years Club Risqué has been providing the hottest adult entertainment experience with seductive performers in a refined yet laid-back environment. To celebrate their continued success, the club is throwing three unique adult entertainment parties at all of their locations: on April 6th in Bristol, April 20th in Philadelphia, and May 4th in the Northeast. From 9pm to 11pm, the anniversary parties will feature a two-hour top-shelf open bar along with the opportunity to mingle with other VIP guests and, of course, the best strip club's hottest strippers.



Every month Club Risqué brings innovative adult entertainment events to their strip clubs throughout Philadelphia and in Bristol. During the week, the club opens its door for free lunch from 11am to 3pm for guests wanting to break out of their normal lunch routine or start the party early. Each Tuesday is "Military Tuesday," where the club salutes servicemen and women by offering no cover and a drink on the house with military ID. Throughout the month, Club Risqué presents screenings of popular sporting events including high-profile boxing matches along with local baseball, basketball, and football games. For certain local sporting events, the club offers free admission with show of ticket, transportation to and from the arena, and a free buffet.



In addition to their customary weekly programming, Club Risqué is constantly dreaming up new ways to tantalize and tease. WMMR's radio hosts Preston and Steve host an annual "Amateur Night" that invites lovely local ladies to strut their stuff on stage for a chance at winning prizes and the guarantee of getting a reaction. Patrons also have the opportunity to meet visiting celebrities including porn stars and famous beauties at special one-off shows with meet-and-greets. For those who enjoy their entertainment in the open air, Club Risqué hosts golf outings featuring a courtesy cart of alcohol manned by the city's sexiest bartenders.



Three parties for their 19th anniversary falls in line with Club Risqué's drive to provide elevated adult entertainment in Philadelphia. Fueled by two-hour top-shelf open bars, the anniversary parties will give club patrons a true opportunity to let their hair down and soak up the Risqué experience. Club Risqué's VIP patrons do not need to RSVP to the events, however non-members should reach out to RSVP@clubrisque.com to secure their entrance. Act now to join Club Risqué for one, two or three, nights of partying and leave with fantasies that will last a lifetime.



About Club Risqué

Club Risqué is Delaware Valley's premier Gentlemen's Club with two club locations in Philadelphia and one in Bristol. As seductive as our city's culture, the women of Club Risqué will captivate you with their performances, weaving spells that linger long after your visit. We are constantly dreaming up new ways to tease and tantalize, with innovative adult entertainment events, bachelor party offerings, exclusive VIP membership perks, and more. Our goal is to ensure your time with us is the adult entertainment experience you've always fantasized.