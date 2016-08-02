Club Risque Unleashes Famous Porn Stars

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2016 --Club Risque, Delaware Valley's premier gentlemen's club, presents Erotica Unleashed: an unadultered exploration of and visits by the country's hottest Porn Stars. Between July and November, Club Risque will welcome the sexy stars August Ames, Darcie Dolce, Abigail Mac, Alexis Texas, Teagan Presley, and Asa Akira, who will take the stage to strut their stuff. Leading up to the club visits, Club Risque will tease their audiences with tantalizing exclusive content about each of the sexy adult entertainment performers on their blog and through their social media. Philadelphia's best strip club will showcase a different side of each Porn Star online and, even more intimately, on stage at all three of their club locations.



No walls, no quarters, no curtains, Erotica Unleashed gives fans an up-close and totally intimate experience with their favorite Porn Stars. In a slow, tantalizing reveal, Club Risque's social media and blog will feature interviews and information about each of the performers prior to them taking the stage. The interviews will capture the essence of each girl's brand and why fans love them, along with divulging their more private and personal secrets. California girl Teagan Presley, prior to being a bubbly onstage presence, was a cheerleader at her high school. Texan Alexis Texas, meanwhile, led a tutorial for her male classmates on how to remove a girl's bra. Known best for her award-winning anatomy, Asa Akira is also an adult film director. By portraying the Porn Stars as dimensional and dynamic, Club Risque builds interest for current fans and piques the curiosity of those waiting to take the plunge.



Club Risque's Erotica Unleashed brings fans together for an opportunity they cannot find on the internet: an up-close, live, and intimate interaction with their favorite Porn Stars. Each girl will perform at all three club locations, with one or two performance each night for many opportunities to experience the stars in a whole new light. The depth explored will transfix even the most mild porn fans and fuel their interest in seeing even more of the girls. Imagination will transform into reality as the sexy stars shimmy and strut across the stage, baring their flesh and souls. After each performance, fans will delight in the opportunity to meet and greet the familiar faces. No walls, curtains or quarters will separate guests from having the night of their lives at Club Risque's Erotica Unleashed parties.



