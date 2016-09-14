Club Risque Welcomes Alexis Texas & Teagan Presley

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2016 --Delaware Valley's premier gentlemen's club Club Risque presents Erotica Unleashed, an unadultered exploration of and visits by the country's hottest Porn Stars. Over the summer, Club Risque hosted adult entertainers August Ames, Darcie Dolce, and Abigail Mac for exclusive performances followed by meet and greets with their fans. This fall Club Risque welcomes Southern belles and industry beauties Alexis Texas and Teagan Presley to the stage Thursday, September 22nd through Saturday, September 24th.



Alexis Texas is a small-town girl with big-time ambition - not to mention her award-winning big booty. Alexis gets her unique beauty from her German, Norwegian, and Puerto Rican heritage, which is apparent in her butt that is even bigger than J.Lo's! Her 'special endowment' is so well-known she started her own Vivid Radio Show called 'Booty Talk,' where fans get down-and-dirty by revealing their own booty calls and sexual escapades. On screen, Alexis is known for her frisky and open attitude; her sense of humor shined in a recent appearance for 'Funny or Die.' She is currently conquering the world with her own production company Alexis Texas Entertainment as well as her superhero alias Buttwoman!



Teagan Presley was known as a beautiful and sweet "girl next door" in her hometown of Houston, Texas; this was before she burst onto the scene of the adult industry at the ripe age of 18. Prior to exploring adult entertainment, Teagan studied both ballet and gymnastics. She was popular in high school as part of the cheerleading squad and become involved in porn while attending a cheerleading competition that was adjacent to a porn star convention. After starring in movies for over a decade, Teagan now directs movies for her own production company Skinworkxxx. While she is still known as the "girl next door," Teagan's directing efforts have delved into a darker side of her psyche.



Club Risque's Erotica Unleashed brings fans together for an opportunity they cannot find on the internet: an up-close, live, and intimate interaction with their favorite Porn Stars. Between Thursday, September 22nd and Saturday, September 24th, Alexis Texas and Teagan Presley will perform at all three club locations, with one or two performance each night for many opportunities to experience the stars in a whole new light. After each performance, fans will delight in the opportunity to meet and greet the familiar faces. No walls, curtains, or quarters will separate guests from having the night of their lives at Club Risque's Erotica Unleashed parties.



About Club Risque

