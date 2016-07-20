Club Risque Welcomes August Ames & Darcie Dolce

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2016 --Club Risqué, Delaware Valley's premier gentlemen's club, presents Erotica Unleashed, an unadultered exploration of and visits by the country's hottest Porn Stars. Between July and November, Club Risqué will welcome the sexy stars August Ames, Darcie Dolce, Abigail Mac, Alexis Texas, Teagan Presley, and Asa Akira, who will take the stage to strut their stuff and meet their fans in-person. First up, Club Risqué welcomes beauties August Ames and Darcie Dolce, two girlfriends who love to share more than the stage. August Ames and Darcie Dolce will be visiting all three club locations between Thursday, July 21st and Saturday, July 23rd for a truly intimate and unique experience.



Hailing from the Great White North, 22 year-old August Ames has taken Los Angeles by storm with her game attitude and insatiable appetite, not to mention her doe eyes, lush lips, and killer body. In addition to being a bubbly onstage presence, August remains an avid nature enthusiast and exercise junkie. This naturally busty beauty got her modest start in adult entertainment by modelling in Canada, however she felt the draw of California early in life. She broke out on the porn scene thanks to her endless energy and openness to experimentation with different types of partners, toys, and positions. Named for the dog days of summer, August can make people sweat without lifting a finger.



Darcie Dolce, aka DJ Darcie Dolce, is a new breed of porn star: unwilling to color within the lines, Darcie founded her own production company, Dolce XXX, while maintaining a career as one of the hottest DJs in the country. As DJ Darcie Dolce, she plays an eclectic mix of deep house and electronic music in clubs across the globe. Behind the camera for Dolce XXX, Darcie is committed to producing "the new standard in high end girl on girl pornography." Within the industry, Darcie is known for her coy and playful scenes with other attractive women, sometimes several at once! In front of the camera, and onstage at Club Risque, the buxom brunette will reveal just how much she enjoys feeling the beat and being in control.



Club Risqué's Erotica Unleashed brings fans together for an opportunity they cannot find on the internet: an up-close, live, and intimate interaction with their favorite Porn Stars. Between Thursday, July 21st and Saturday, July 23rd, August Ames and Darcie Dolce will perform at all three club locations, with one or two performance each night for many opportunities to experience the stars in a whole new light. After each performance, fans will delight in the opportunity to meet and greet the familiar faces. No walls, curtains or quarters will separate guests from having the night of their lives at Club Risqué's Erotica Unleashed parties.



About Club Risqué

