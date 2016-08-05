Club Risque's Contest to Visit Moonlite Bunny Ranch

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2016 --Delaware Valley's premier gentlemen's club Club Risque is offering patrons a chance to win a weekend visit for two to the world famous Moonlite Bunny Ranch in Carson City, Nevada. Club Risque and the Bunny Ranch will cover all expenses for the weekend visit including airfare, accommodations, and activities at the Bunny Ranch. To enter the contest, participants should visit any Club Risque location to submit as many entry forms as desired. Participants must be over 21 years old with a valid ID and attend the Bunny Ranch LIVE Drawing Party on Thursday, September 8th at 10pm at Club Risque Philly to win!



Club Risque and the Bunny Ranch encourage couples to enter the weekend trip visit as the Bunny Ranch offers a number of menu items specifically tailored to couples. The lucky winners will fly into the Reno-Tahoe International Airport in Reno, Nevada then will be transported to their VIP suite on the iconic Bunny Ranch itself. The Ranch outfits a full bar and operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The winner may choose to pursue the Bunny Ranch's full lineup of lovely ladies and make an appointment in advance to ensure their preferred companion is available. There are roughly 500 women licensed to operate on the Ranch and around 40 to 50 women on hand at the Ranch every given day. One of their most well-known residents includes Air Force Amy, a certified sex therapist who appeared on the HBO series 'Cathouse.' With their extensive array of services and availability, the Bunny Ranch has become known as the 'de-virginizing capital of America'



Club Risque is excited to present their patrons with the opportunity to experience the world famous Moonlite Bunny Ranch! Those curious for more information can visit the Bunny Ranch's website. Interested parties can enter the contest in-person at any Club Risque location.



