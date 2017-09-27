Cluttered Garage Sales App Launched So Millions Can Find the Best Local Yard Sales

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2017 --Fans of garage sales, yard sales, and estate sales are now enjoying a sophisticated new app for the Android and iTunes ecosystems that lets them quickly post their garage sales – and find others in their local area.



"The Cluttered Garage Sales app is a new, effective alternative to using Craiglist's outdated and cumbersome website, as well as a more user-friendly and up-to-date version of Yard Sales Treasure Map App," explained the developer of the app, LeRon Jackson.



"The app itself is a global one and has been designed to fix many of the issues that those seeking yard sales online have. For example, what condition are the items in, finding items by category, and even just locating estate sales this week in a specific local area? At the same time, those hosting the garage sale now have one easy place to put all their information."



The app, which was released on May 16th, 2017, offers worldwide listings and utilizes Google Maps integration for swift geolocation. Unlike similar apps such as LetGo, OfferUp, Wallapop, and Wish – which only offer one-off items for sale – Cluttered Garage Sales allows sellers to list multiple items, making it the most comprehensive estate sales listings app on the market today.



Users, in particular, are praising the direct nature of the app, which does not require any third party websites in order to add a garage sale. One-touch registration using Facebook or Google Plus, along with quick-add for items means that owners can quickly set up their next garage sale – including the days it runs – in minutes.



For more information about the Cluttered Garage Sales app and how it can help to offload unwanted used goods and enhance yard sales for both buyers and sellers, please visit http://www.clutteredgaragesales.com. For media inquiries, please contact developer LeRon Jackson at 770-992-2007 or email at admin@ljinteractivemedia.com.



About Cluttered Garage Sales App

The Cluttered Garage Sales app from LJ Interactive Media connects both buyers and sellers at yard sales. Sellers can list their garage sales and add photos of their item and location, while buyers can check out photos, search for estate sales in their area and find used goods at bargain prices. For more information, please visit Cluttered Garage Sales' website.



Website: http://www.clutteredgaragesales.com



iTunes App:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cluttered-garage-sales/id1203012542?ls=1&mt=8



Android App:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.clutteredgaragesales.app



LJ Interactive Media

815 Stonehaven Road SW

Atlanta, GA 30331

United States of America



Contact:

LeRon Jackson

770-992-2007

admin@ljinteractivemedia.com