Watertown, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2013 --CM Global announced today the issuance of patent 8,479,424 B1 for Variable Position Sign by the US Patent Office.



This patent solves the problem of stocking multiple signs for vertical or horizontal mounting. By having characters that rotate, the sign can be hung in most any configuration. Changes simply require a few seconds to turn the characters into the desired orientation.



“The advantage for customers is that the can change the orientation of their OPEN sign to meet the changing design of their store. The advantage for retailers is that they no longer need to have two different SKUs for horizontal and vertical signs.” said Lisa Small, Manager of CM Global retail products. “Applying this patent to the state of the art Mystiglo™ business signs gives unparalleled brightness, efficiency and durability with the added advantage of multiple mounting options,” she added.



This patent has been applied on numerous current Mystiglo™ products, primarily OPEN signs that hang in a business window. These products are available for purchase at many retailers, nationwide. Additional examples of the signs can be found at www.mystiglo.com.



About CM Global

CM Global is based in Watertown, WI. Since 2001 CM Global has been innovating through the use of creative designs and technologies in POS signs, business signs and promotional items. Mystiglo™ is a registered trademark of CM Global. For further information on CM Global please visit www.cmglo.com or send an email inquiry to info@cmglo.com .