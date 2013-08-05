Watertown, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2013 --CM Global announced today the issuance of two patents by the US Patent Office that cover the construction of energy efficient LED signage that is replacing neon in the sign industry.



The utility patent for invention number 8,449,140 is for Lighting Arrangement Using LEDs. The utility patent for invention 8,449,142 is for Reinforced Housing Structure for a Lighted Sign or Lighting Fixture.



"The latest patents allow CM Global to produce signs that rival or exceed neon in brightness, have solid state durable construction, are lightweight and cost effective and yet still have the iconic look of neon." said Doug Martin, President of CM Global. "It adds to our patent portfolio in LED sign construction extending CM Global’s leadership in developing energy efficient signage," he said.



The patents cover the technology in many of CM Global’s Mystiglo business sign products. They allows for a thin wall construction that enhances the look of the sign, makes it lighter weight and still provides a durable construction. Additionally the patents allow for enhanced brightness and lower weight while accurately simulating the neon sign look. Examples of the signs can be found at www.cmglo.com.



“Whether for a brand marketer on a custom POS sign to replace neon, or for an ATM, OPEN, CLOSED, LOTTERY or other business sign, customers want the brightest, greenest, most durable, and cost effective sign solution,” said Mr. Martin. “CM Global continues to expand its patent portfolio to bring the most innovative signs to the market.



About CM Global

CM Global, the dba of C-M Glo, LLC is based in Watertown, WI. For 12 years CM Global has been innovating through the use of creative designs and technologies in POS signs, business signs and promotional items. For further information on CM Global please visit www.cmglo.com or send an email inquiry to info@cmglo.com.



