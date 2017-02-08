CM Holdings, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Sports and Fitness Equipment

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2017 --Charles MacIntyre is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.TodaysSportsNetwork.com. The website offers a wide variety of sports and fitness equipment including aerobic and strength training supplies, fitness bands, football equipment, golf supplies, and outdoor sports essentials. MacIntyre was inspired by the important role that sports play in so many people's lives, whether they are cheering on their home football team with undying pride or they love to experience the fulfillment that comes from testing their will power and pushing through a hard workout. Through his online store, MacIntyre wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure they can capture all of the benefits of sports for their body and mind.



There are many excellent sports and fitness supplies featured within the merchandise of TodaysSportsNetwork.com. The website carries items including strength training equipment such as adjustable wrist and ankle weights as well as fitness exercise balls; golf supplies including golf GPS equipment and indoor golf training aids; aerobic training machines including indoor cycling bikes and core abdominal trainers; and more. In the future, MacIntyre plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to MacIntyre regarding each and every transaction made on TodaysSportsNetwork.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an easy-to-navigate layout, where customers can quickly shop a vast variety of sports and fitness supplies as well as read articles featuring the latest sports and fitness news and hard-hitting advice.



To complement the main website, MacIntyre is also launching a blog located at http://www.SportsNetworkReview.com.



The blog will feature topics related to quality sports and fitness supplies in general such as enjoying the beauty of nature with outdoor sports supplies, using a stationary exercise bike to enhance endurance, and adding just the right intensity to a workout with strength training equipment. MacIntyre hopes to give valuable tips and information on enjoying all of the benefits of fitness for your health with quality sports products.



About TodaysSportsNetwork.com

TodaysSportsNetwork.com – a division of CM Holdings, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Charles MacIntyre.



Charles MacIntyre

http://www.TodaysSportsNetwork.com

303-956-3588