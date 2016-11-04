C&M Paving, Inc. Partners with BizIQ

West Nyack, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2016 --C&M Paving, Inc., a family-owned and operated local asphalt and concrete paving business, announced it has teamed up with BizIQ, a digital marketing company out of Phoenix, Arizona that works with small businesses across North America.



In this collaboration, C&M Paving, Inc. stands to enhance its web presence and continue to build up its customer base throughout New York. BizIQ uses a strategy heavily focused on search engine optimization, which allows customers to more easily find companies like C&M Paving, Inc. when performing Google business searches. Additionally, BizIQ developed a brand new website for the asphalt paving and repair company, as well as a new marketing campaign that includes a pair of blog posts each month and better overall standards of communication between the company and customers.



This new website developed for C&M Paving, Inc. by BizIQ emphasizes the importance of relevant and informative content related to the company's services. All content on the site is professionally written by trained copywriters. The site also provides several channels through which current and prospective customers can reach out to the company for more information about asphalt repair in Rockland County, NY.



"For more than 16 years now, our company has built a reputation for outstanding asphalt service in the greater Rockland County area," said Markeen Cousar, owner of C&M Paving, Inc. "With more people than ever turning to the Internet to find local contractors to repair their driveways, we knew we needed to make an effort to bolster our online presence. BizIQ has been a tremendous help in working with us toward achieving this goal."



About C&M Paving, Inc.

Founded in 2000, C&M Paving, Inc. provides a wide range of services, including asphalt and concrete paving, building materials, precast buildings, concrete construction, drains, retaining walls and much more.



For more information about the company and its services, visit http://www.cmpaving.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.