CME Lending Group Launches to Bring Experience and Lower Mortgage Payments to Indiana Residents

Chesterton, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2015 --Making the best use of new opportunities in the mortgage loan space, CME Lending Group announces its launch. Serving Indiana, and Michigan residents, CME's seasoned co-founders James Metcalf and Daniel Fowler bring their longstanding expertise to the communities they serve. They also bring awareness about all-time low mortgage rates and a new law that entitles consumers to lowered FHA mortgage insurance costs.



CME Lending Group's launch provides immediate relief to Indiana home owners in the market to refinance an FHA loan. By utilizing the new law, reducing FHA mortgage insurance rates from 1.35% to 0.85%, CME clients can significantly lower their mortgage payments. This rate reduction helps the home buyer as well. When purchasing a new home, they will be met with a mortgage savings of at least $900 annually based on a loan amount of $200,000. Further bolstering the economy, it's projected that 250,000 new home buyers will make use of the new money-saving law. Thus, CME's co-founders project ongoing market recovery making clients more secure in their home refinance or purchasing needs.



To facilitate the home loan process Metcalf and Fowler, bring a wealth of experience. Metcalf, a member of the Chicago Board of Trade since 2001, traded and brokered interest rate futures for nearly 15 years before co-founding the Chicago Mortgage Exchange. Providing a dynamic partnership, Fowler was at the Exchange for eight years while starting his own mortgage company. His company provided clients with superior service for 15 years. Stemming from his desire to be licensed with a banking division, Fowler expanded his vision to include starting a new mortgage lending company. This has been accomplished with CME Lending Group. The newly-licensed company can now better serve Northwest Indiana, and its surrounding communities with exceptional mortgage rates. In addition to his extensive experience in the mortgage marketplace, Fowler is a longtime resident of Chesterton.



CME Lending Group is a mortgage lending company serving Indiana residents. The company was co-founded in 2015 by longtime Chesterton residents James Metcalf and Daniel Fowler.



