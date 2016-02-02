CMO Global Solutions, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Bicycles and Bicycle Accessories

Savannah, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2016 --Mildred Newton is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.SilverWingsBikes.com. The website carries a broad selection of bicycles and bicycle accessories for the whole family including kids' bicycles, adult tricycles, electric bicycles and scooters, bicycle parts, bicycle safety products, cycling clothing, cycling hydration and nutrition items and much, much more. Mildred Newton is excited to offer the fine products in her website which can be enjoyed by every bicycle enthusiast. She loves taking her grandchildren for bike rides to the local swimming pool, playground, tennis court or simply cycling through the neighborhood. The Silver Wings bicycle website is a place where families can come to find all of the bicycle products that they might need to make family bicycling a fun, healthy and safe experience.



There are many excellent bicycles and bicycle accessories featured within the merchandise of SilverWingsBikes.com. The website offers products including city bikes, mountain bikes, bicycle helmets, commuter bikes, kid's bikes, bike parts, mountain bike shoes, cycling gloves, and much more. The Silver Wings team will be busy searching for new bicycle items to offer their customers that will enhance the growing needs of the family.



Providing a place where families can come to find a wide selection of bicycle products to choose from is very important to the team at SilverWingsBikes.com. The website offers a broad assortment of different types of bikes for customers to choose from so that they can easily find the perfect fit for their specific needs. The website offers a wide assortment of cycling accessories so that families can focus on the safety items and bicycle parts that they might need to maintain their bicycles and make every cycling trip fun and safe. Customers can easily find everything that they need within this one stop bicycle shop.



To complement the main website, The Silver Wings team is also launching a blog located at http://www.FamilyBicyclesBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to bicycles. The Silver Wings team will be talking about different types of children's bicycles, information about riding bikes, using bikes to commute, small bicycle trips that families can take around town, and her own experiences with bicycles. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with additional information about bicycling as a family.



About SilverWingsBikes.com

SilverWingsBikes.com, a division of CMO Global Solutions, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Mildred Newton. Newton is also associated with SilverWingsKitchens.com, a website offering quality kitchen products.



Mildred Newton

http://www.SilverWingsBikes.com

(912) 897-5446



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com