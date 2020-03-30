CMSC Annual Meeting, May 27-30, 2020 in Orlando, FL Announces Cancellation

Hackensack, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2020 --The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) Annual Meeting scheduled for May 27-30, 2020 in Orlando, FL has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and collateral effects. This is the first time in its history that the CMSC Annual Meeting has been canceled, and it is the largest educational conference in North America for Multiple Sclerosis healthcare professionals.



In a statement to all stakeholders in the Annual Meeting, June Halper, CEO of CMSC said: "We recognize that our members have educational needs that would have been met at our Annual Meeting. CMSC pledges to sustain and to expand our educational activities throughout the remainder of the year via virtual and online platforms to address those needs."



More than 200 abstracts were accepted for the 2020 Annual Meeting. These new research and scientific abstracts that include platform, poster, and Whitaker Research will be published in a special supplement of the International Journal of MS Care (IJMSC).



In 2021, the 35th CMSC Annual Meeting is scheduled to take place June 2-5, at the San Diego Convention Center, in San Diego, CA.



The CMSC is a professional network of 13,500 healthcare clinicians and scientists worldwide. Its membership represents the full spectrum of MS healthcare professionals: physicians, nursing professionals, advanced practice clinicians, pharmacists, rehabilitation and mental health professionals, researchers, and patient advocates. The work of the CMSC directly influences the quality of care for hundreds of thousands of people living with MS.



Ms. Halper continued, "The COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic is something that none of us has faced in our lifetime. Protecting the health, safety, and well-being of our members, our patients and the community-at-large remains our first priority."



"We are making it a point to provide timely and relevant information to the CMSC community in the most efficient and safe way possible. We will be communicating these new initiatives in the next few weeks," added Ms. Halper.



For more information about CMSC and its Annual Meeting, visit: www.mscare.org/2020. For access to the IJMSC go to: https://ijmsc.org/