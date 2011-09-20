CNG Filter Elements and Filter Housings Marketed via Mobile-Friendly Web Design by Miami Web Designer

Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2011 --With oil prices rising as petroleum reserves deplete, visionaries like T. Boone Pickens are promoting compressed natural gas or "CNG" as a viable alternative energy source. According to CngNow.com, CNG costs about 40% less than gasoline and "compressed natural gas is the cleanest transportation fuel available today." But keeping CNG clean requires efficient coalescing filtration from production through distribution to delivery. Recognizing that growing CNG consumption will lead to increased demand for coalescing filters, Frontier Group of the Americas has partnered with Classic Filters Ltd UK to distribute their comprehensive line of gas and liquid filter elements and housings. And through their recently-launched website FiltrationAnalysisFilters.com, they will be leveraging mobile friendly Web 3.0 technology to market their instrument, analysis, testing and replacement filters and custom-engineered filtration solutions to a diverse base of scientific, research, laboratory and industrial clientele.



"We project that increasing demand for our stainless steel filter housings and PTFE [polytetrafluoroethylene] membrane DIA [disposable in-line absorption] and DIF [disposable in-line] instrumentation, sampling and analyzer filters, coupled with growing CNG filtration requirements, will be a major contributor to our expansion into the Americas, especially as NGVs [natural gas vehicles] make their way into the mainstream on both continents." stated David Janes, Managing Director of Sales for Classic Filters. "Based in South Florida near the business hub of Miami, the sales resources and distribution network of Frontier Group are ideally located to meet the needs of our customers in both North and South America," he continued, "and built on a solid foundation of W3C standards compliance and Semantic Web design, we are confident their FiltrationAnalysisFilters.com website developed by Bruce Arnold will get our compelling message of quality filters, competitive pricing and superior service in front of the right people."



"Our in-line disposable filters will eliminate over 99% of all solid and liquid particulate contaminants. And being mobile friendly as well as Web 3.0 Ready, Frontier Group's FiltrationAnalysisFilters.com website designed by Bruce Arnold will illuminate over 99% of all desktop and mobile web browsers."



Distributed by Frontier Group of the Americas, the Classic Filters line of industrial, instrumentation, testing, sampling and analytical filtration solutions includes everything from stainless steel filter housings for PTFE membrane filters to replacement filter elements to complete filtering systems suitable for almost any application.



