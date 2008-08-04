CNN Special, “Black in America”, Lightweight Compared to America the Racist?

New York City, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2008 -- “The CNN Special, ‘Black in America’, barely scratched the surface on the issue of racism in America”; claims H J Harris, author of America the Racist?, a new book that takes a bare knuckles approach to racism.



“The root causes of racism and its impact on the lives of black Americans is much more complicated and profound,” states Harris.



According to Harris’ book, racism was inherent in the birth of



America and, “...the framers of the Declaration of Independence never intended for black Americans to participate in the benefits of freedom and equality in America.”



“America the Racist? reveals how the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution were impacted by signers who owned slaves and endorsed slavery.



The founding fathers spoke with a forked tongue when they stated, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal . . . with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness”, states Harris.



Harris claims that the condition of Blacks in America must be approached from a his-torical, psychological, and spiritual perspective. The role of the church must be considered in its totality: Why is 11:00am on Sunday morning the most segregated hour in America?



Questions that were not answered by the CNN special are addressed in “America the Racist?



1. Why was the issue of slavery and racism so important that over six-hundred thousand (600,000) Americans died in the Civil War?

2. Does the Bible have a spiritual solution to the issue of slavery and racism in America?

3. Why have sex and economics been at the core of American Racism? The black female has always been the key in creating slaves and perpetuating racism.

4. Why black Americans rarely collaborate and find difficulty working together?

5. Why the Hundredth Monkey Behavior Phenomenon provides a foundation to under-stand the condition and behavior of Blacks and Whites in American?

6. Why the Barack Obama presidential campaign can be the catalyst in healing America of the “cancer of racism”?



Young people are being attracted to America the Racist?, by Olivia K. Harris, a 15 year old New York City 11th grader who has recorded a powerful rendition of “The Kidnapped African Would Not Die” a po¬etic selection taken from the book. Olivia’s recording is available as an MP3 download on amazon.com.



America the Racist? is available on amazon.com as a paperback and kindle book. It is also available nationally through Barnes and Noble or http://www.americatheracist.com



Review copies of America the Racist? are available to reviewers and interviewers by email to reviewcopy@americatheracist.com or calling 800-570-4009/910-251-0665.

