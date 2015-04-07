CNN Takes RVShare Mainstream in Their Article "10 Websites That Are Changing the Way We Travel"

Akron, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2015 --Redefining stateside travel with a business model that can only be described as a win/win, RVShare gets a nod from CNN. Amplifying the brilliance of their method RVShare, A.K.A. the "Airbnb of RV's", is gaining momentum. Featured by the news source in their article entitled, "10 Websites That Are Changing The Way We Travel" RVShare joins the ranks of peer-to-peer companies that delete the middle man. Joining the genius of standouts like Uber and Airbnb, RVShare gives travelers access to privately-owned recreational vehicles in their area for rent. Proving that travelers can hit the road and owners can pay the bills with a previously parked gem.



The RVShare platform offsets the cost of owning a such luxury vehicle as RV owners can increase their income up to $30,000 a year. At the same time, travelers can economically rent directly from the owner by the day or by the week. Allowing families to see the sites in a privately-owned RV, the lauded peer-to-peer platform sings the praises of the sharing economy. Making it easier for travelers to afford a trip away, the convenient RV rental resource creates an industry all its own.



Joel Clark, co-founder of RVShare said of the CNN article, "Having started the business just over a year ago we're overwhelmed by the interest. In December the Los Angles Times recognized our company and now, thanks to CNN, we're seeing even greater traction. Travelers are happy with the convenience we provide. And owners get the benefit of that satisfaction. We're humbled by the platform's success. It's an incredibly exciting time at RVShare."



Once a member, RV owners can add photos and a description of their RV free of charge on the company's site. Currently RVShare provides rental demand, marketing and management software. The growing company will soon roll out a review feature, payment processing and a turnkey insurance system.



About RVShare

RVShare is a community-driven platform that supports the new shared economy via RV rentals. Using a peer-to-peer business model, RVShare.com encourages private RV owners to list their unused recreational vehicles for rent by the day or by the week. Gaining momentum in the U.S., the company is slated for expansion to Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK.



RVShare in the Press:



CNN: http://cnn.it/1LxVXoK



Los Angeles Times: http://www.latimes.com/travel/deals/la-tr-webbuzz-20141214-story.html



ReleaseWire: http://bit.ly/1BBHu07



Contact:

Joel Clark

Co-founder

joel@rvshare.com

1-800-549-7104



Website:

http://www.rvshare.com



Social Media:

http://www.facebook.com/rvshare

https://twitter.com/RVShareOnline

https://plus.google.com/+Rvshareonline/posts

http://instagram.com/rvshare