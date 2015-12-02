Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2015 --Carmel Boss, inspired entrepreneur and founder of "CoAbode", has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. This campaign has a funding goal of $50,000, which needs to be raised in order to make CoAbode available to single mother's everywhere. The biggest hurdle single mothers face stems from the "single" aspect. They don't have a co-parent to share their load, be it with bills, emotional support or childcare. Boss states, "There are over 10 million single mothers raising more than 20 million children on their own in the United States alone. I was one of them - feeling powerless, lonely, and doubtful about everything, while raising my little boy. I had a moment of clarity and started looking for other single moms who might want to pool their resources and share a home." This search is what ultimately led to her founding CoAbode.



House sharing is not a new thing, but finding the perfect roommate can be nearly impossible. A single mother has an additional hurdle, because not only do they have to find someone they can get along with, they also need to make certain the kids will be safe and happy in the new situation as well. CoAbode takes this task very seriously, and matches families with similar philosophies, attitudes, and priorities, in order to make certain the situation is a great fit for everyone. By sharing their house or apartment with another single mom, the families can pool their resources, gain economic stability, give each other emotional support, share the childcare load, and provide a safe environment for their children. CoAbode also assists with finding affordable housing, and support groups.



CoAbode has become very popular since they first launched, and now they want to expand and reach out to an even greater number of single moms. This need for expansion is what led them to launch their Indiegogo campaign and hire a team of crowdfunding specialists at Smart Crowdfunding. All funds raised with this campaign will be used for: expanding the CoAbode website for greater outreach, development and update of program systems and processes, marketing strategy, and implementation of a monetization system for self-sustainability. As an added bonus with this campaign, the team is offering several perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a "Support Fuel" perk that enables a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates, to various sponsorship levels and merchandise items. CoAbode offers its services for free to single mothers, and when a supporter contributes $25 to the campaign, it pays for 1 single mother to be sponsored.



Full details can be found on the Indiegogo campaign page.



About CoAbode

CoAbode was founded by social entrepreneur Carmel Sullivan-Boss, who has 20+ years of experience in both the for-profit and non-profit sectors. The support team consists of local women who are leaders in their professional fields, and includes professional consultants, business development specialists, and financial specialists. CoAbode was founded on the principle that two single moms raising their children together can achieve more than one mom struggling alone.



