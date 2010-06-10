Coach Florio at Camp Sagemont in Broward, FL Shares Her Passion for Sports and Inspires Campers

Weston, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2010 -- Gina Florio, who is a full time coach at The Sagemont School, a private school in Weston, Fl has been in charge of sports camp at Camp Sagemont for the past five summers. The camp is available to boys and girls entering 2nd-8th grades. Campers do not have to be athletic or have any mastery in a particular sport. They just need the willingness to learn and have fun. Florio is passionate about sports because it helped to form who she is today. "Sports have had such a positive influence on my childhood and adulthood. It created opportunities that inspired me and helped mold my character. It doesn't matter what age you are. The learning and inspiring continues."



At Camp Sagemont's Sports Camp, kids are busy from 9am-3pm developing physical skills, leadership building techniques and friendships. A healthy competitive atmosphere is created through game situations where campers' strengths as well as weaknesses are recognized. All field trips are sports related including a Marlins game, bowling, skating, fishing, kayaking, visits to indoor sports facilities, and much more. The weekly themes include: Week 1 - Track and Field/Fitness, Week 2 - Tennis/Water Sports, Week 3 - Soccer, Week 4 - Baseball/Golf, Week 5 - Basketball/Lacrosse, Week 6 - Flag Football/Badminton, Week 7 - Outdoor Games/Team Building, Week 8 - Volleyball/Ultimate Frisbee and Week 9 - All Star Week. In addition to weekly themed activities, there is cricket, team handball, volleyball, soccer, dodge ball, capture the Flag, Iron Man Competition, hockey, color war, swimming and so much more.



Coach Florio says, "Although there are many outstanding camps in Florida, I believe the uniqueness of our sports camp is in the daily effort that is made to respect, teach and care for the child as an individual. Our focus is on the overall development of the child which includes physical, social as well as character skills."



Florio's goal each year is for her campers to leave smiling, while becoming healthier physically and emotionally and creating life-long friendships. "Through sports, kids develop confidence, courage, perseverance, leadership and teamwork. These are all skills that are necessary to survive in the real world."



Camp Sagemont is a division of The Sagemont School. The Sagemont School is a private school serving preschool students starting at age three through high school graduation. This respected college prep school caters to the Fort Lauderdale area, including Weston, Davie, Southwest Ranches, Cooper City, Miramar, and Sunrise. Camp Sagemont offers a variety of summer programs to meet the needs of children from preschool through 8th grade. Programs include traditional day camp, travel camp, sports camp, art camp, science camp, adventure camp and CIT leadership.


