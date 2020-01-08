Coach Michael Taylor Challenges Men to Make Emotional Health Their 2020 Resolution

Stafford, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2020 --Coach Michael Taylor, author of "The Cure for Onlyness," challenges men of color to get in control of their emotional health in 2020. In his new book, Coach Taylor provides a blueprint to self-awareness, putting men back in the driver's seat of their lives so they can create their own realities.



According to Taylor, "onlyness" is a feeling of disconnection and separation from others because of one's race. For black men, this feeling is due to negative stereotypes created by the outside world that black men are forced to contend with daily. This daily struggle works to diminish the emotional health of black men and further distances them from their humanity, leaving black men unaware of who they really are.



"Every man of color has the potential to create an extraordinary life. The truth is that it's difficult to accomplish when you are bombarded with stereotypes. I was once under the influence of these black male stereotypes - until I cracked the code. Today, I am living my best life. I wrote this book to share with my black brothers and easy blueprint to overcome stereotypes and live an extraordinary life."



In "The Cure for Onlyness" readers will find:



- The 10 toxic stereotypes against black men

- The two most destructive belief systems that keep black men trapped in mediocrity

- How to shatter the glass ceiling with a powerful belief system

- The single most powerful mindset shift to broaden your horizon

- How your subconscious belief shape your immediate reality

- Getting your mind aligned with your highest goals and vision

- The ugly side of positive thinking

- How the trap of optimism can be detrimental to achieving your goals

- How to find a tribe of like-minded goal-getters to provide mutual support

- The 10 keys to creating healthy, fulfilling and mutually-beneficial relationships



More than a book, "The Cure for Onlyness" is an interactive journey into self-awareness. Along with the book Coach Taylor has created a video masterclass imparting the 10 keys to cure onlyness, an online social network that men can join to connect to a tribe of like-minded men committed to bettering themselves, worksheets, podcasts and much more!



Join the movement and take the pledge! Watch Coach Taylor's Masterclass webinar and purchase the book, The Cure for Onlyness: A Black Man's Guide To Joy, Passion & Purpose out in stores now.For further information about the book or to order a copy, visit: www.onlynesscure.com.



