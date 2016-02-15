Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2016 --The dog is an important member of many US families. Often it is a pride and joy, and owners want to keep the dog healthy and happy. This often involves quite an expense, with food, vet care, kennels, etc. The cost is staggering, with yearly expenses numbering in the billions for Americans - http://www.americanpetproducts.org/press_industrytrends.asp. However American owners often forget one important thing that can undo much of this effort. Either families find it difficult to regularly visit a professional groomer, or they do not own a pair of quality dog nail clippers so they can do it themselves.



It's a dog's life. He gets to sleep on the couch, gobble down the scraps from supper, and drags the owner around in the cold. Remember, though, that dogs should be active. They need more exercise than a quick trot around the backyard. They need to run around and play, and jump, and generally be a dog. This is great for their emotional health, as well as making sure they stay fit, but it also takes care of a major concern that often gets overlooked: their nails. In the city this can be a bit tougher than in the country.



The ASPCA warns that their toenails and claws need to be properly trimmed and maintained in order for the dog to have a good quality of life - https://www.aspca.org/pet-care/dog-care/dog-grooming-tips. Dogs who don't have regular trimming and clipping on their nails are more prone to torn nails, which leads to infection and possibly surgical removal in some cases. Moreover, if a dog's nails aren't clipped, they grow too long, and can lead to ingrown nails that will also lead to infection and possible surgery.



Additionally, a dog needs regularly clipped nails in order to walk properly. If they are too long, the dog will have to change his way of movement, which leads to pain and stress in his muscles and joints. He'll be prone to slipping and falling, meaning more vet bills for the owner, and more discomfort for the dog.



No matter what, every dog needs to have his nails clipped regularly, especially if he is older or sick. Some owners choose to pay to have it done professionally, or the owner needs to take responsibility, and do it at home. If this is the case, the owner needs good quality, professional clippers, like the C-2Pets Dog Nail Clippers - http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0156R1DHA. Easy to use with detailed instructions to ensure the dog's safety and comfort, clipping the dog's nails helps to ensure a better quality of life from start to finish.



Press contact information:

Mike Standish

Coast Dragonfly Products

506-472-9223

Email: coastdragonfly@coastdragonflyproducts.com

Website: http://www.coastdragonflyproducts.com