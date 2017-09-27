Coastal Diesel Injection Partners with BizIQ

Corpus Christi, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2017 --Coastal Diesel Injection, an area company that takes pride in being a one-stop shop for diesel repairs and services, announced today that it has partnered with BizIQ, a web marketing company that serves a variety of North American small business clients from its headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.



By teaming up with BizIQ, Coastal Diesel Injection hopes to benefit from a bolstered web presence and a targeted marketing campaign as it strives to grow its business and expand its existing client base. BizIQ brings years of combined experience to its work with the diesel performance shop in Corpus Christi, TX, including similar partnerships with other firms within the automotive industry.



In the opening days of the partnership, BizIQ's energies will be focused largely on developing a strategic marketing campaign and a new company website for Coastal Diesel Injection. The new site, which will include content produced by professional copywriters, will cover the services and products on offer at the diesel performance shop in Corpus Christi, TX, as well as provide an easy way for current and potential customers to contact the shop. An additional component of BizIQ's campaign will be the launch of a bimonthly blog, which will cover information related to the diesel industry in an engaging and timely manner.



BizIQ's new site for Coastal Diesel Injection will include substantial use of search engine optimization (SEO), which can play a key role in helping local businesses rise above larger national companies in area Google search results, thereby increasing their visibility to prospective customers.



"As a family business, we've always been committed to giving our customers the best in diesel service," said Dana Rissmiller, owner of Coastal Diesel Injection. "We're excited to be partnering with BizIQ because we believe their team is uniquely suited to assisting us in expanding our reach and solidifying our place in the local market."



About Coastal Diesel Injection

Since its founding in 1995, Coastal Diesel Injection has focused on providing repairs, service, performance enhancements and fuel injection to diesel vehicle owners in the Corpus Christi area. In addition, the shop carries a variety of parts, accessories and other products for owners of vehicles of all makes and models. The shop is ASE certified and has earned numerous additional certifications within its field.



For more information, please visit http://www.coastaldieselinjection.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.