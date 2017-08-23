Coastal Empire Fire and Security Alarm Systems in Beaufort and North Charleston Helps Secure Businesses

Savannah, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2017 --From the very beginning when Coastal Empire Fire & Security Inc., opened their doors to the public in 1998, their one primary motif was to offer safety, stability and quality services to their clients. Over the years they have been brilliant and has been offering great service to their loyal customers, and helping them safeguard their assets and properties. The company has been successful in garnering a good place among their customers. It is not wrong to say that they are rightfully counted as one of the premier, full-service fire, and safety companies in Georgia – in Savannah and Brunswick – and in South Carolina – in Beaufort, Bluffton, and Hilton Head, and in surrounding areas and states.



The company has been the provider of alarm systems in Beaufort and North Charleston to clients' in and around all these areas and at the most affordable price. The company has stuck to their reputation of offering the best to their clients', and new clients' can look forward to the same superior service that they have been offering for the past 20 years and more.



Findings suggest that businesses lose more than $12 billion in assets to fires almost every year and that happens due to no monitoring or early precaution methods. By the time a fire is detected in a commercial property, it is too late to secure anything. That is where Coastal Empire Fire & Security comes to one's rescue. They provide quality alarm systems products and services for securing commercial spaces and also mitigating fire threats and risks.



After the installation, the technicians link it to the professional monitoring center where the trained staff tracks and monitors the property. Alarm monitoring in Sommerville and Walterboro is crucial as quick response time depends on active monitoring and that results in less damage. In the case of an emergency, Coastal Empire offers the quickest solution any time of the day.



