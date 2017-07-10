Coastal Empire Fire and Security Launches New Security Cameras in North Charleston and Beaufort SC

Savannah, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2017 --With rising incidents of crimes, the need of installing cameras has become serious. Interestingly, the massive use of the camera in some way or other deters negative elements of society from committing crimes. The mere presence of a security equipment or surveillance camera happens to alert the criminals and stop crimes. Moreover, it remarkably helps in the investigation for police or investigative officers can easily investigate the case by watching the CCTV footage. This is why security cameras in North Charleston and Beaufort SC are being installed everywhere such as hotels, offices, banks, schools, homes, airports, shopping stores - just about everywhere. This is where Coastal Empire Fire and Security comes into play.



Founded in the year 1998, Coastal Empire has evolved to meet the challenges in security equipment industry. Guided by the philosophy of consistency, stability, and quality, the company is all committed to their customer, delivering superior service at affordable price.



The company deeply cares about the value and quality. This is why they make sure that the systems they provide meet the industrial standards to improve the business. A substandard video quality can only hamper the security which is much needed for the successful business operation.



With nearly 20 years of experience in the industry, Coastal Empire has earned a reputation for their excellence and commitment to their service and customers. Whether it is fire alarm systems or video surveillance systems, Coastal Empire is focused on a simple goal - meeting customer needs and developing the strengths of the customers.



In addition to security and fire alarm system, the company also specializes in security gates, access control, intercom and business security systems and more in Georgia and South Carolina. The customer service is available 24/7, and one of their experts will respond to the queries one has.



For more information on alarm monitoring in Kingsland GA and Walterboro SC, visit http://www.cempfire.com or call 912-925-1324.



About Coastal Empire Fire & Security Inc.

