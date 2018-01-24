Coastal Empire Launches New Alarm Systems in Summerville and Hilton Head, South Carolina

Savannah, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2018 --With increasing rate of fire incidents in many parts of America, it is vital to ensure safety and security in the home. Fire alarm systems are one of the most common tools that will help one get the fire protection one needs. They are excellent for those who want to feel safe and secure in their own home in Summerville and Hilton Head, South Carolina. Coastal Empire Fire & Security Plans are delighted to introduce new fire alarm systems in Summerville and Hilton Head, South Carolina that are both cost-effective and functional.



Right from planning to installation, depending on one 's requirements, they provide a turnkey solution by integrating and updating their current systems. Irrespective of the needs, big or small, they can handle the commercial security system needs of their clients. Over the years, they have developed relationships with their suppliers and vendors that allow them to provide a truly integrated security systems.



Apart from helping with the selection of the systems, Coastal Empire also provides all kinds of testing and maintenance requirements. Depending on the capacity and network, local fire codes may require more frequent testing. The technicians at Coastal Empire help the clients manage the testing schedules, which is essential beneficial in case one has more than one location. Business owners benefit from the system a lot for it helps sustain the business operations, providing necessary protection to those in the spaces against fire.



The experts not only install and link the system to their professional monitoring center but also track and monitor the property of their respective clients. The professionals are highly trained and skilled to respond quickly to an emergency. They also offer a free consultation on how they can help the clients protect their business investment with a commercial fire alarm system. Since 1988, they have been in operation providing high-quality fire alarm systems to in Summerville and Hilton Head, South Carolina.



Other than fire alarm systems, they also provide security cameras in Beaufort and North Charleston, South Carolina. For more information, feel free to call or visit http://www.cempfire.com/.



