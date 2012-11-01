Coastal Science Cafe: Lights! Camera! Fish?

Greenville, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2012 --Dr. Nate Bacheler, research fisheries biologist and coordinator of the SEFIS sampling program for NMFS, is leading our next discussion, Lights! Camera! Fish?: Using Video to Improve Reef Fish Management, at the next Coastal Science Cafe on November 5th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at McCurdy's Restaurant & Deck on Atlantic Beach, N.C.



The National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) created the Southeast Fishery-Independent Survey (SEFIS) in 2010 to supplement fishery-independent data collection efforts in the southeast US to improve fisheries management of reef fish species. SEFIS uses chevron fish traps with attached high-definition video cameras to index reef fish abundance. Dr. Nate Bacheler will describe the SEFIS program and show a number of high-definition videos.



Dr. Nate Bacheler's research focuses on the causes and consequences of changes in abundance of marine and estuarine fishes. His dissertation research focused on elucidating the movement patterns, habitat use, and mortality rates of North Carolina red drum using tagging and telemetry techniques. He is currently a research fisheries biologist and coordinator of the SEFIS sampling program for NMFS.



GO-Science is a first-class learning experience for Eastern North Carolina that provides inspirational, motivational, and educational programs and activities for children, adults, and schools in order to help participants appreciate the role of science in our lives; believing that the knowledge of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEM) is a core understanding and capacity of an educated community.



GO-Science, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established to bring informal science education programs to the public through hands-on learning, recently announced the development of a Science Center in Greenville. While the fundraising and renovation of the current site at 729 Dickinson Ave., in Greenville, NC proceeds the organization is offering extensive public and school outreach services in over 29 counties in Eastern North Carolina.