Morehead City, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2011 --On September 26th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at McCurdy's, located at 505 Atlantic Beach Cswy., Atlantic Beach, NC 28512, GO-Science will host Keith Rittmaster at the next Science Café. Keith will be exploring the Bonehenge Project that has just recently provided exciting insight into sperm whales as part of our coastal wildlife and cultural history.



On a cold winter day in January 2004, someone called Keith to report a live stranded sperm whale on the beach at Cape Lookout. By the time he arrived the whale had died. After measuring, photographing, and taking samples from the fresh carcass, he buried it for 4 years. He is now preparing the bones for rearticulation and display. During Keith's Science Café presentation, he will discuss sperm whales as part of our wildlife and cultural history, and the process of building a skeletal display of a large whale.



Individuals and families interested in attending this exciting program can register online for a free ticket to this event by visiting http://www.go-science.org or by clicking here.



Since 1984, Keith Rittmaster, Natural Science Curator at the North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort, has studied cetaceans and promoted their conservation. He, with many local and regional collaborators, uses photo-ID to identify and resight individual whales and dolphins along our coast, responds to strandings to glean as much information as possible from these beachcast specimens, and plays with cetacean bones.



GO-Science has partnered with The NC State Center for Marine Science and Technology (CMAST), Duke University Marine Laboratory, UNC Institute of Marine Science (IMS), The North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, and the Maritime Museum to develop Science Café programming.



A Science Café is a way to help the public connect with science in a relaxed exchange of information and ideas that brings together scientists and lay people at an accessible venue. It puts the public on an equal footing with scientists to discuss current research and its implications.



GO-Science, a non-profit organization established to bring informal science education programs to the public through interactive hands-on experiences, recently announced the development of a Science Center in Greenville, N.C. Currently, GO-Science offers over 10 core programs that reach over 20 thousand participants annually in over 30 counties throughout North Carolina.