Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2014 --Cobra Products Inc., manufacturer and distributor of Cobra® Low Profile Ties, in partnership with Hawken Components, designer of the FLEXROUTE™, provides the universal, highly durable, and visually appealing cable fastening solution for use across a wide range of industries including automotive, marine, and industrial markets. Cobra Products exclusively distributes the FLEXROUTE™ in a bundled package with Cobra® Low Profile Ties to retailers, wholesalers, and manufacturers.



The FLEXROUTE™ utilizes the superior fastening capabilities of the Cobra® lowest low profile nylon cable tie available on the market. The Cobra® Low Profile Tie slides through the recessed channel in the FLEXROUTE™, and together it naturally flexes and forms around the frame to provide uniform traction, which prevents scratches to the frame.



Cobra Product’s Vice President and General Manager Mark Bresnahan said, “Cobra Products is committed to providing secure, simple, and safe cable fastening solutions. The FLEXROUTE™ by Hawken Components literally fits perfectly into our product mix, and as a team we look forward to solving many cable management issues. Our solutions are a true complement of each other.”



About Cobra Products Inc.

Made in the U.S.A., Cobra is the lowest profile nylon tie on the market. RoHS and UL compliant, Cobra zip ties offer superior tensile strength and robust quality that stand up well in a wide range of environments. Safer than a traditional tie, Cobra features a smooth, snag-proof contour with no barbs or spikes to injure an installer, technician, or end user.



