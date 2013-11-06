Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2013 --Cobra Products Inc., manufacturer of the patented Cobra Low Profile Ties recently unveiled a new corporate brand identity, reflecting the exceptional functionality, strength and versatility of their Cobra Ties. With new logo, bold colors, fonts, and vivid imagery across the new website, Cobra Ties also introduces a new tagline “Holds Tight, No Bite” that better describes the strength and safety of its low profile tie, while at the same time cleverly uses the play on words of “snake bite”.



Mark Bresnahan, Vice President and General Manager of Cobra Products Inc. said, “Our vision from day one was to build a brand identity that provides buyers and engineers with the complete Cobra Tie experience and information they need to make informed and value-oriented purchasing decisions”. He further said, “We couldn’t be more thrilled with the new look and feel of Cobra Ties”. In addition to Cobra Ties, they also carry traditional cable ties and tools & accessories in order to better serve the unique needs of a diverse range of customers.



At the onset of the Cobra brand revamp, Cobra Products Inc. brings “Get creative with the Cobra Tie” Contest. This innovative contest is designed to explore further creative and amazing uses of Cobra Ties in our everyday use. To enter and be eligible for the contest is simple, “Like” their Facebook page and then post an application suggestion with a picture, video or plain text using the hash tag #CobraTie. The final deadline for the entries is November 30, 2013.



About Cobra Products Inc.

Made in the U.S.A., Cobra is the lowest profile nylon tie on the market. RoHS and UL compliant, Cobra zip ties offer superior tensile strength and robust quality that stand up well in a wide range of environments. Safer than a traditional tie, Cobra features a smooth, snag-proof contour with no barbs or spikes to injure an installer, technician or end user. For more information, please visit - http://www.cobraties.com/