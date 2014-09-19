Hudson, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2014 --Cobra Products Inc. is making its presence felt at various marine dealer shows throughout the Mid-West United States during September and October. Cobra Product’s Mid-West Region sales representative will be attending the following trade shows:



1)Northern Wholesale Supply Marine Super Show 2015 at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Red Wing, MN from September 22 – 25, 2014



2)Bell Industries Recreational Products Group 2014 Marine Show at Kalahari Waterpark Resort in Wisconsin Dells, WI from September 28 – 30, 2014



3)Medart Marine 2014 Dealer Show at Saint Charles Convention Center in Saint Charles, MO from October 5 – 7, 2014



4)Vita-Plate 2014 Marine Dealer Show at Lyman Harbor Waterfront Entertainment Complex in Sandusky, OH on October 30, 2014



Cobra Products will showcase its Cobra low profile cable ties that are uniquely designed to address the concerns of marine installers, who often get their hands cut from the sharp edges of traditional cable ties, while performing repairs and maintenance work on boats and yachts. The Cobra tie provides unparalleled safety with its flexible head design, which captures the trimmed-end, creating a smooth, snag-free surface leaving no sharp barbs or spikes sticking out that can potentially injure the installer, mechanic, or the boat enthusiast. An indispensable part of marine supplies, Cobra zip ties, with their superior tensile strength, low profile head, and visual appeal not only enhance the look of the boat, but also effectively and efficiently meet the requirements of wire bundling projects around the boat.



Mark Bresnahan, Vice President and General Manager of Cobra Products, said, “We expect to garner lot of interest, mostly from marine distributors at these shows. After all, the idea behind Cobra ties was born at a boat show. Upon seeing the engine wires of high-end boats cobbled together with crude zip-ties, it was deemed “pure ugly” by the inventor, David Hatch. Aware of complaints by marine installers and boaters, Cobra ties, the lowest low profile nylon tie on the market was introduced. It not only looks great, holds tights, but will never bite you!”



Cobra Ties are available in different dimensions, types, and packs to suit a broad range of marine application requirements, providing marine consumers with diverse, easy-to-use fastening solutions.



For more information, please visit www.cobraties.com



About Cobra Products

Made in the U.S.A., Cobra is the lowest profile nylon tie on the market. RoHS and UL compliant, Cobra zip ties offer superior tensile strength and robust quality that stand up well in a wide range of environments. Safer than a traditional tie, Cobra features a smooth, snag-proof contour with no barbs or spikes to injure an installer, technician, or end user.



