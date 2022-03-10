Cocktail Recipe & Local Bar Guide Publisher MyBartender Acquires Cities2Night

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2022 --Media and publishing company, MyBartender, has recently acquired a new website property. The website, Cities2Night, served as a resource for local events and guides. The site published articles about places to eat and drink for cities across the US.



MyBartender is a source for bartenders of all skill levels to find drink recipes and inspiration for their next cocktail. They even have an active Pinterest page that lists all of their cocktail recipes.



With the addition of Cities2Night (cities2night.com), MyBartender plans to also promote local guides for places to go out for drinks. Readers can expect reviews on local bars, nightclubs, pubs, and more.



About MyBartender

MyBartender is a publishing company based in Philadelphia, PA, with a focus on creating informative, interesting, and engaging digital content.



MyBartender focuses on the world of cocktail-making mixology and tips for becoming a better bartender. Whether you are having fun at home or busy behind the bar of your local watering hole, we will supply you with the drink recipes to impress even the seasoned cocktail seeker.



MyBartender

https://mybartender.com/

230 S Broad St 17th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19102