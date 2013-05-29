CocktailNerd Features New NutriCigs Review with a Giveaway

Fitchburg, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2013 --CocktailNerd.com is the Internet’s leading source for all information pertaining to electronic cigarettes. Now the CocktailNerd team is getting an exclusive first look at the new brand NutriCigs and offering readers all the details about these new fortified electronic cigarettes. Along with featuring a new NutriCigs review, CocktailNerd will also be hosting a NutriCigs giveaway for readers through social media on their Facebook page.



NutriCigs is a new company, taking the standard electronic cigarette to a whole new level of innovation. At NutriCigs, e-cig fans can order the brand new NutriCigs products starting at just $9.99 each. There are three options to choose from, including the Appetite Suppressant, Energy Booster, and Sleep Aid. NutriCigs are made with all natural ingredients and manufactured in the USA. These e-cigs are disposable and allow users the convenience of no refills or battery charging.



For e-cig fans who need an extra burst of energy, NutriCig Energy Booster will be the perfect choice. Not only does the Energy Booster e-cig last as long as two packs of tobacco cigarettes, but it aids in alertness with no sugar, no calories, and no synthetic ingredients. This e-cig is available in Tobacco, Menthol, and Cherry flavors.



NutriCigs also developed an e-cig to help with appetite control. The NutriCig Appetite Suppressant is a good choice for smokers who want to switch to e-cigs, but fear the inevitable desire to eat more that seems to come along with giving up cigarettes. This new e-cig was designed to help fight cravings and assist users in suppressing their appetite. Users can enjoy three great flavor options with Tobacco, Menthol, and Chocolate.



The third all-natural fortified e-cig is the Sleep Aid option. It helps users get a full restful night’s sleep without turning to prescription drugs. With completely natural ingredients, the NutriCig Sleep Aid is a good option for people who struggle with insomnia or for those who just need a little extra help to wind down after a long stressful day. This e-cig is available in Chocolate, Menthol, and Tobacco flavors.



