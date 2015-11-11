Coded Sky Design Recently Published a New Video for Business Owners and SEO Beginners

Santa Fe, NM -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2015 --Coded Sky Design, an SEO and web design company, with years of expertise positioning companies around the world on the top of search engines results, just released a new video entitled SEO Santa Fe Coded Sky Design (search engine optimization) which sheds light on the most important aspects of this internet marketing strategy.



The company has decided to release this material for both new and existing customers. In order to take advantage of Coded Sky Design services customers can visit the website at http://codedskydesign.com/ for full details. And those interested in watch the full video are invited to visited the company's YouTube Channel at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTY7VgI_h4w



Coded Sky Design is excited for releasing this precursor video and affirms this basic information would lead customers throughout the world of web design, responsive web design, Wordpress website maintenance, business app development, graphic design and branding. The video was specifically designed to meet the needs of business owners, bloggers, SEO Beginners, etc, interested and improve theirs SEO management.



Tom Condit, owner of Coded Sky Design, described the new video in this way:



"It's tough getting noticed on the Web and even harder is to know how search engines work. That's why Coded Sky Design is committed to provide useful information about the complex world of SEO in an interactive and engaging way. While most search engine companies try to keep their processes a secret, the criteria for high spots on Coded Sky Design isn't a complete mystery. Search engines are successful only if they provide to users links of the best Web sites related to the search terms and that philosophy applies for all content on Internet."



"Search Engine Optimization is about designing and optimizing a site so it can achieve the highest possible organic search rankings. The first thing to understand is that this is not the same as Paid Search Marketing and is not a miracle of the Internet, it is a full time job that deserve time and effort. This is imperative for the success of any online business. Search Engines uses algorithms to try to assess the relevance of a website and its content related to a search term, as well as trying to assess the trustworthiness, originality, and quality of the content being presented. Once upon a time this was a very simple set of almost transparent logic. Search engines looked for titles, looked for the keywords within content and meta-tags, and looked (rather superficially) at things like the number of links leading to a site or page. Those days are gone, so Coded Sky Design has decided to help customers in understanding the relevance of a good SEO practice."



Professionals who need help with search engine optimization are invited to visit the company website for more information.